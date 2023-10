THERE are a number of key games down for decision in Fermanagh and Western League Division One this coming weekend.

And none more so than the meeting of Killen Rangers and champions Tummery Athletic at the Village Ground.

Killen have won four of their opening five games and last weekend secured a 4-2 win over neighbours Dergview Reserves with Gareth Milligan twice on target.

Advertisement

That win helped Rangers leapfrog both Tummery and NFC Kesh, who played out a scoreless draw at Michael Connolly Park.

Both sides created plenty of scoring opportunities in that hard fought contest but Tummery stopper Ethan McCaffrey and his opposite number TJ McMulkin were in top form. In fact, in the dying embers McCaffrey produced a superb save to deny Kesh’s player-manager Ryan ‘Rocket’ Campbell a winner.

Elsewhere, Castlederg United, fresh from their first win of the season at Strathroy Harps, host fellow new boys Irvinestown Wanderers, who themselves have made a decent start to life back in the top flight.

Harps, meanwhile, visit Lisbellaw United hoping to bounce back from their third defeat of the season while Enniskillen Athletic entertain neighbours Town bidding to build on last week’s victory over Magheraveely.

The other big clash of the weekend sees Kesh travel to league leaders Enniskillen Rangers.

Braces apiece by Jordan McClure and Mark Cutler saw Michael Kerr’s team put five past Beragh Swifts last weekend and no doubt the table-toppers will be eyeing up a fifth win of the season at The Ball Range.

Kesh, though, will have other ideas. Ryan Campbell’s team is unbeaten in all competitions thus far and that’s a run the visitors will want to preserve.

Advertisement

Dergview Reserves were scheduled to play Beragh Swifts but that game has been postponed because Andy Sproule’s team are in Dublin to contest the Presidents’ Cup Final.

FULL MATCH REPORTS FROM THE WEEKEND IN TODAY’S ULSTER HERALD