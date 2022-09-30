Blues next up for Swifts following first win of the season

RYAN Mayse admitted that his goal against Portadown on Friday evening had released the pressure valve at Dungannon Swifts.

Mayse scored a penalty early in the second half to give Dungannon a 2-0 lead, an advantage that Swifts maintained to secure their first points of the season.

Both teams went into the game without a single point between them after six games and the importance of winning the bottom-of-the-table clash wasn’t lost on anyone at Stangmore Park, least of all the returning club captain.

Mayse admitted that he played despite not being 100% fit but insisted it was a case of needs must.

“I spoke to Dean (Shiels) after the Newry game and said to him that I wanted to make myself available for the Portadown game because I knew how big it was for everyone concerned – the club, the players and management staff,” said the Newtown man.

“We had been missing a bit of a spark.

“I’m not saying I’m any better than anyone else but I felt we were lacking personality and character. I’m captain at the minute and there is a lot of onus on me but it’s something I thrive on to be honest; that’s when I get the best out of myself. It’s a role I’m happy enough with.

“It was good to be back. It was a massive game, it was good to bounce back with a win and for me personally to weigh in with a goal.

“The main thing for me was to be back on the field; you don’t realise how much you miss it.”

Friday evening was Mayse’s first competitive game of the season after dislocating an elbow in a pre-season friendly against Ballinamallard.

Without the skipper, Swifts were defeated in their opening five games before they faced two crucial games against Newry City and Portadown.

When Dungannon were beaten 1-0 by new boys Newry that ramped up the pressure on everyone at Stangmore including manager Dean Shiels.

After Mayse blasted his penalty in off Jethren Barr’s right upright he immediately ran over to embrace his manager. It was a pivotal moment in the game and, perhaps, it will turn out to be a pivotal moment in the season.

Mayse didn’t disagree that the second goal lifted a weight off everyone’s shoulders.

“When we got the first goal we were still a bit cagey because we had never been in that position before,” he continued.

“We’re usually chasing games so yeah when the second goal went in we knew that we had one foot over the line and it was all about game management after that. For a change we managed the game really well and the clean sheet was also pleasing.

“There was music playing in the changing room for the first time in a long time and the pizza was warm instead of being cold because Dean’s team talk afterwards didn’t last too long!

“We were back training on Monday evening and there was a good vibe about the place.”

Next up for Swifts is the small matter of champions Linfield. That’s hardly ideal opposition to be looking for a follow-up result but Mayse insists he and his team-mates will be up for the challenge.

“Now we get ready for Linfield; it’s a free hit for us really,” he added.

“The monkey is off the back with those three points against Portadown.

“Meeting Linfield at this stage isn’t ideal and they’ll be coming down to make a statement. They haven’t been going that well, they haven’t been going that badly but either way they’ll be looking to put one over on us.”