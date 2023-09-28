Bogue’s belter sends Clogher through

A ROCKET by half-back Mark Bogue with almost the last kick of the game broke Killeeshil hearts and booked Clogher’s passage into the last eight of the Intermediate Championship at O’Neill’s Healy Park on Sunday night.

As a typically hard-fought contest ticked into the 65th minute, and with extra-time looking on the cards, Bogue curled over a delicious winner with the outside of the foot from fully 45m to seal a dogged late fightback by the Eire Ogs.

Advertisement

Killeeshil had led 0-11 to 0-8 heading into the last ten minutes having appeared the more purposeful and cohesive unit for spells, but the likes of Bogue and Ryan McCaughey stuck manfully to ttheir task to see Clogher sneek it at the finish up.

On a rain-lashed surface the sides traded scores regularly in the first quarter, with neither able to steal a march or establish any concerted spell of supremacy. Ciaran Bogue was twice on target for Clogher, with Mark Bogue getting their other scores, while Tomas Hoy (free), Luke Donnelly and Michael Carty responded at the other end for Killeeshil.

The latter effort, slotted over with some zeal by the corner-back, really kickstarted the St Mary’s into life for a period, and Paul O’Neill and Hoy again (free) opened a three point cushion.

It was Clogher though whose challenge was ignited in the run-up to the interval and three points on the bounce courtesy of Ryan and Michael McCaughey, as well as Conor Shields, culring over a beauty, helped to leapfrog them into a 0-6 to 0-5 half-time lead.

A frank exchnage of views heading down the tunnel at the break (though nothing out of hand) meant a greater intensity and bite to the exchanges on the restart, with St Mary’s in particular fired up for the battle.

Cormac Donaghy and Matthew McCusker capped off some fluent approach work with accurate finishes, while Hoy converted another free.

Sean and Mark Bogue split the posts for Clogher to leave it 0-8 apiece, but it seemed that Killeeshil had enjoyed a decisive busrst, as Hoy registered two further frees and Paul O’Neill planted a confident effort over the blackspot.

Advertisement

However the four final points of the contest came the way of Clogher with Ryan McCaughey spearheading the comeback with a brace (one free). The same man then latched onto Ciaran Bogue’s pass to level things and right at the death there was still sufficient time on the clock for Mrak Bogue to win it.

TEAMS & SCORERS

Clogher

Rory McElroy, Conor McKenna, Dominic McKernan, Ruairi McCaughey, Jamie Callaghan, Sean McCaffrey, Mark Bogue (0-3), Barry McKenna, Sean Bogue (0-1), Michael McCaughey (0-1), Marc McConnell, Cillian Barkley, Ryan McCaughey (0-4,1f), Conor Shields (0-1), Ciaran Bogue (0-2). Subs used: Matty Callaghan for C McKenna (47mins), Darragh Mellon for B McKenna (53)

Killeeshil

Ciaran Reilly, Michael Carty (0-1), Matthew McCusker (0-1), Eoin McGlinchey, Ciaran O’Neill, Conall Monaghan, Paul O’Neill (0-1), Dillion O’Neill, Luke Donnelly (0-1), Daniel Rafferty, Cormac Donaghy (0-1), Mark Monaghan, Eoin Neill, Patrick McMullan, Tomas Hoy (0-5,5f). Subs used: Michael O’Neill (0-1) for D Rafferty (13mins), Shea Skeffington for L Donnelly (44), Cathal Rafferty for E Neill (55)

Referee: Michael Kelly (Urney)