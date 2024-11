THE 19th annual official Tyrone Individual 8-Ball Pool Championship took place in Q-Sports Academy Fintona where a strong field of players competed.

Amongst the field were six past champions but come the Saturday evening it was the in-form 2020 champion Dale Booth (Omagh) who claimed his second Tyrone Individual Championship title, defeating another fantastic player Galvin McDermott in the final on an 8-5 score-line.

By regaining the title, Dale becomes the fifth player to secure his place on the Tyrone Inter County A Team for the All Ireland Inter Team Championships taking place in Gleneagles Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry next May, joining Carl Martin, Ronan Fay, Callum McGlinchey and Brendan McDonagh on the panel.

Dale also qualifies to be Tyrone’s representative in the invitation Individual County Champion of Champions taking place in Armagh City Hotel in January 2025.

On route to victory the now two-time Tyrone champion defeated Daryl Beattie 7-3 in the last-32; Steven McGurn 7-6 in the last-16; Ronnie Boyle 7-5 in the quarter-finals and Karol Galka 8-6 in the semi-finals.

During the tournament, Conrad McCann defeated the 2013 Tyrone individual champion and former two-time world junior 8-ball champion Carl Martin in last-32 stage on 7-2 score-line.

And a second fine performance came from Karol Galka who defeated three-time Tyrone individual champion Damian Corrigan (2007, 2010, 2019 champion), also in last-32 stage, winning on a 7-6 score-line.

Results

Last-16: Nathan Moore 7 Mark Stockton 5; Galvin McDermott 7 Niall Hamill 3; Paul McDermott 7 Shay Logue 1; Wilfred Johnston 7 Conrad Mc Cann 4; Karol Galka 7 Chris Beattie 3; Ben McMoran 7 Cohen O’Neill 3; Ronnie Boyle 7-6 Ronan Fay 6; Dale Booth 7 Steven McGurn 6.

Quarter-finals: Galvin McDermott 7 Nathan Moore 4; Wilfred Johnston 7 Paul McDermott 5; Karol Galka 7 Ben McMoran 3; Dale Booth 7 Ronnie Boyle 5.

Semi-finals: Galvin McDermott 8 Wilfred Johnston 1; Dale Booth 8 Karol Galka 6.

Final: Dale Booth 8 Galvin McDermott 5.