Augher 1-10 Brackaville 3-11

THE Junior Championship sprung to life from the off at rainy Killeeshil on Saturday afternoon, with unfancied Brackaville sending Augher tumbling out of the competition.

Two goals from Gary Ferguson and another by Jason O’Neill proved the downfall for the St Macartan’s who could have few complaints about the outcome.

Even when their effective targetman Rian McHugh limped out of proceedings just before half-time, the pumped-up Brack boys maintained their self-belief and stuck to their gameplan.

Playing with a strong breeze at their backs in the second period, a series of devastating counter-attacks paid dividends as they outscored Augher 2-4 to 0-1 in the final quarter to coast into the next round.

The two goalscorers were among the leading lights for the victors, while special mention too must go to defender Kyle O’Hagan and midfielder Shea Fee who also stood out. For Augher the hard-working Darragh Kavanagh weighed in with 1-5 in attack, and Declan Connolly and Finnbar McElroy also put in decent shifts, but they came up well short by the final whistle.

A fine save by Brackaville keeper Sean Herron denied Kavaangh an early goal, and even playing against the elements the East Tyrone boys eased two in front, as Dale McSorley (free) and Jason O’Neill landed scores.

A foul on Kavanagh enabled him to open his side’s account with a free, but they were then rocked back on their heels with the concession of a tenth minute goal Rian McHugh bustling in from the right before squaring for Ferguson to palm to the net.

With their confidence soaring Brackaville added two more points courtesy of the rampant Ferguson and O’Neill to leap out in front 1-4 to 0-1 by the end of the first quarter.

The lack of a clinical edge hindered Augher all afternoon (they hit 13 wides in total compared to their opponents more meagre tally of two). However three points on the spin from Tiernan McElroy, Kavanagh (‘mark’) and Connolly at least gave them a foothold in proceedings.

It was still Brackaville playing the more cohesive football and wonderful scores by McSorley and Rian McHugh (before he went off injured) put them five in front again.

By the interval though that gap was down to two as a brace of placed balls from Kavanagh and excellent Connolly score left it 1-6 to 0-7 at half-time.

Martin McElhatton and Dale McSorley traded scores on the resumption, before McElroy hoisted a super Augher score and in the 42nd minute they jumped in front with a goal. McElroy was the creator, laying a pass off cleverly to the onrushing Kavanagh who blasted to the net.

To their credit though Brackaville maintained their poise and after Ferguson floated over a quality effort, the raised a green flag of their own, O’Neill ghosting in behind the Augher rearguard to fire to the net.

That was quickly followed by another goal in the 456th minute, with the long booming delivery creating havoc again, this time Ferguson slotting low under keeper Ronan McElroy.

There was to be no way back for shell-shocked Augher and it was Brackaville who finished with something of a swagger, Ronan McHugh and McSorley (twice) splitting the posts in terrific style.

The Scorers

Augher

Darragh Kavanagh (1-5,4f,1m), Declan Connolly (0-2), Tiernan McElroy (0-2), Martin McElhatton (0-1)

Brackaville

Gary Ferguson (2-2), Jason O’Neill (1-3), Dale McSorley (0-4,1f), Ronan McHugh, Rian McHugh (0-1 each)