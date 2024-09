Brocagh 5-10 Omagh 4-6

AFTER two excellent battles already this year, Brocagh and St Enda’s met at Eglish in the Junior League Camogie Final on Saturday.

This is the first Omagh senior side in many years and they brought a young, but very skilful set of players, to compete in their first final since the 1980s.

County captain Siobhan Donnelly took the first score for the loughshore side, which was levelled shortly afterwards by her county teammate, Áine Cunningham. Cunningham then put Omagh in front with a free before Donnelly passed the ball to Lauren Fitzgerald to bring the sides level again.

The young St Enda’s captain Mollie O’Hanlon produced some excellent defending which allowed player of the final Cunningham to find the net, putting her side four to the good.

This spurred Brocagh into action and Fitzgerald netted Una McCann’s free, closely followed by another goal for Sally McCann and then Fitzgerald once again in a matter of minutes. Further scores from Donnelly and McCann stretched Brocagh into a lead of nine points.

The young Omagh side showed plenty of grit and Shauna McCrory scored two goals in quick succession, the second of which from a free seemed to catch Brocagh offguard. Brocagh rallied again and by half time had gone into a 5-5 to 3-3 lead.

In the second half the game became more physical. Omagh kept plugging away but Brocagh were able to hold onto the lead in a very entertaining game of camogie.

The two sides will do it all again next week as they are drawn together in the semi-finals of the Junior Championship.

The Teams

Omagh: K Corcoran, L O’Hanlon, Mollie O’Hanlon, Megan O’Hanlon, C McGinn, U Mc Crory, C O’Brien, S Mc Menamin, C O’Reilly (1-0), E Cunningham, Áine Cunningham (1-3), S Cassidy, A Kelly, S McCrory (2-3), S Keyes, O McNamee, S Mc Cusker, O Lagan, Ann Cunningham

Brocagh: H Croucher, C Ballentine, M Donnelly, M Duffy, C Quinn, G McDonald, L McNally, U McCann, A Quinn, S Donnelly (0-6), C Canavan, R O’Neill McKee (0-1), L Fitzgerald (2-2), S McCann (3-1), M O’Neill, N Corr, E Duffy, S Duffy, C Mallon, G McAllister