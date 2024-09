Aghaloo 3-18 Brocagh 0-4

AWESOME Aghaloo cantered through to the last four of the Junior Championship on Sunday, barely breaking sweat at sun-splashed Pomeroy as they put Brocagh to the sword.

Goals from Jody McGlone, Oliver Sherry and Tiarnan Donnelly capped a vibrant showing from the O’Neills who look like a team on a mission to take hold of the Pat Darcy Cup.

Granted the challenges are sure to get a lot stiffer the further they go in the Championship, but eight goals in two games tells its own tale of their scoring potency.

The winners stormed out of the starting blocks, hitting the back of the net within fifteen seconds of the throw-in, midfielder Jody McGlone marauding up the centre and firing high past keeper Dan Davidson.

Even though they were playing with the wind at their backs. Brocagh struggled to get the ball beyond the halfway line in the first quarter, their kickouts repeatedly being gobbled up by their ravenous opponents.

With the half-back line of Stewart Douglas, Conor Mullen and captain Padraig McGeary imposing themselves on proceedings, Aghaloo drove up the pitch at will.

Tiarnan Donnelly was twice on target (one free) while Niall McElroy and James O’Hara also capped some slick approach work with scores, as the O’Neill’s stretched out in front 1-4 to 0-0.

Mickey Hughes eventually broke the scoring duck for Brocagh with a 40m free in the 14th minute, though they were reliant on a super stop by Davidson between the sticks to prevent Douglas finding thr net with a rising shot.

The match became somewhat scrappy as the first half unfolded, Aghaloo losing their earlier zip and cohesion, while their wides tally also began to mount.

Half-back Aidan Dorman drilled over a fine point from out on the left to give Brocagh some cheer, but that quickly evaporated as Aghaloo clicked through the gears again.

Tiarnan Donnelly was twice on target, capitalising on good approach work by McGarrity and McElroy, while Ruairi McGlone also split the posts after cleverly making space to shoot.

Brocagh already looked like they would need the boost of a goal but when that opportunity arrived it was botched, Marc Canavan striking the post having rounded the Aghaloo keeper Jason Mulgrew.

And despite another Hughes’ free their cause appeared a forlorn one heading into the break as Oliver Sherry scrambled home a second Aghaloo goal at the near post, with McGlone and Douglas involved in the build-up. (Half-time Aghaloo 2-7 Brocagh 0-3)

There was almost another green flag for Aghaloo on the restart, but McElroy’s 45m free which found the top corner was ruled out for a square ball infringement. However another goal duly arrived in the 35th minute, Donnelly palming to the net after McGlone’s piledriver cannoned back down off the crossbar.

The rest of the match meandered along with the conclusion inevitable. Facing token resistance Aghaloo used the opportunity to brush up on their shooting skills, with Donnelly and McElroy in particular looking sharp within scoring range.

A 23 winning margin in the end up for Aghaloo who breeze into the last four.

The Scorers

Aghaloo

Tiarnan Donnelly (1-6,2f), Niall McElroy (0-6,2f), Ruairi McGlone (0-4), Jody McGlone (1-1), Oliver Sherry (1-0), James O’Hara (0-1)

Brocagh

Micky Hughes (0-2,2f), Aidan Dorman, Niall McCloskey (0-1 each)