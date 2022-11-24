Burrows Engineering Racing retains rider line-up for 2023

BURROWS Engineering/RK Racing team principal, John Burrows, is ‘delighted’ to have retained the services of Mike Brown and his own son, Jack, for the 2023 racing season.

Cork racer, Browne, will ride for the Dungannon-based team for a fourth season in 2023 on the roads and short circuits, while young Jack will mount a full campaign in the Ulster Superbike Championship’s Moto3 series.

2022 was Browne’s first full season of racing aboard the Burrows machines after two Covid hit years, he managed to lift 3 road racing championship titles, despite a potential season ending crash at the Cookstown 100 in April. Jack Burrows, meanwhile, managed to finish 3rd in his debut season on short circuits aboard his Moto 3, whilst he took 13 wins on his way to lifting the Irish Minibike MiniGP title.

Advertisement

The team plan to take part in selected national road races next year as well as the NW200, TT, Southern 100 and Macau Grand Prix. Jack will take part in selected Minibike races alongside a full season in the Irish Moto 3 championship.

“I’m delighted to retain Mike for a fourth season with us,” Burrows beamed. “Last year was the first year where we had a full calendar of racing together, and after the Cookstown accident I thought the season was over.

“Mike’s speedy return at the TT and his performances throughout the fortnight gave me enough incentive to retain him for 2023 as I believe there is another level in him when he goes back to the island fully fit, as he has already shown by winning the 250cc Manx Grand Prix.

“Alongside the TT, Mike will finally make his North West 200 debut after missing out last year.

“Jack will be racing the Moto 3 for a second season and I’m excited to watch him progress, I believe he could go to England now and give a good account of himself but, unfortunately the age limit situation has left us at a bit of a stalemate until 2024, when he turns 14, the minimum age for the British Talent Cup.

“Also I am delighted to retain Charlotte Richardson of RK Racing as our title sponsor for a 5th year.”

And Cookstown High School pupil, Jack, is relishing another season at home before, hopefully, moving to race in England from 2024.

Advertisement

“It will be great to be back racing for my dad in 2023 again,” he said. “Unfortunately I fell the wrong side of the age limits and will have to spend another year at home before heading to England in 2024 when I turn 14 to try and further my career but I guess that will do no harm.

“After winning my first championship on two wheels last year at the IMC I will now focus on the Moto 3 championship and just take in selected Minibike rounds through the season to keep me sharp. I can’t wait to get started.”