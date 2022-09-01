Busy weekend of Ladies Championship action ahead

THE preliminary rounds in the Murphy’s Gaelic Gloves Senior, Intermediate and Junior Ladies Club Championships will take centre stage this weekend with six games pencilled in over three days. With the league wrapped up last weekend the focus now is the road to Championship silverware with all sides involved fancying their chances.

The Senior competition remains the blue riband event in the county and in the three prelim contests this weekend there are some big hitters on show.

St Macartan’s were to face bottom of the table Donaghmore on Saturday in Rock however the St Patrick’s have withdrawn from the competition. The Clogher Valley girls are keen to get back on the championship pedestal after missing out last year to Carrickmore. Ryan McMenamin’s side have been purring through the gears and have a full squad raring to go but they would rather no doubt have had a competitive run out rather than a bye into the quarter-finals.

Killeeshil St Mary’s have flattered to deceive in their search of the Jarleth Kerr Cup. It’s not that long ago they were in back to back finals and as they returned to the senior ranks as Division Two and Intermediate champions many have fancied them to make a mark again, perhaps this will be their year.

Wrapping up their league campaign at the weekend with a good win over Errigal they will head into their Preliminary Round clash with Dromore on Saturday full of confidence with the Mulgrew sisters Emma and Orlagh and key scorer Graine Rafferty focused on success.

Dromore have proven their worth in the Senior league. They have hit some big scores and Shauna Teague, Ciara McMahon, Emma Smith and Shauna McNabb will be genuine threats for the St Dympna’s who are determined to progress.

Six points separated Cookstown and Errigal Ciaran when they met in the league in mid August. Errigal were missing several players and with the league campaign not what they would have wanted the Dunmoyle side have key players back for this Championship opener in Pomeroy on Saturday night.

There’s no doubting the quality they have, a raft of experience with new faces coming through. Maria Canavan could well be back in the mix as they face Cookstown again. The Fr Rocks were finalists just a few seasons ago and credit to them they have been battling away with Aoibhinn Devlin, Emma Coyle and Sarah Mc Neill always among the key performers. They will also look to Dannille McNamee and Aimie McGlone to create a surprise.

Intermediate Championship

Drumragh Sarsfields find themselves set for junior football unless they can force themselves through in the championship and they will feel they have a realistic opportunity of turning over Glenelly in Friday night’s encounter in Newtownstewart. Both sides have had a poor league campaign. The loss of several key players and the departure of their management during the season has been unsettling but knowing the quality they have they could well carve out a championship run.

Once again Neamh Cleary, Joanne Barrett, veteran Nicola Taggart and Beth Donaghy can move the game in Drumragh’s favour but Glenelly too are full of experienced players and the powerhouse that is Siobhan Sheerin will be a real threat.

Edendork St Malachy’s opted not to face Cappagh at the weekend in their final league game. Without doubt the focus for them rests with the championship and they have a strong knockout pedigree. Meave Maxwell remains their main score getter and will be a handful against a well drilled Fintona team in Carrickmore on Saturday.

The Pearses find themselves second in Division Two and set for the league semi-finals. The combination of Emma Loane and Nichola Donnelly has worked well throughout the league campaign and they will be very much the players who can swing things in their favour.

The league meeting of Ardboe and Omagh began a mammoth run of four games in a week for each. It produced a thriller at O’Neills Healy Park. St Enda’s led 1-7 to 0-3 before the Loughshore side came back to snatch a win by the minimum. Omagh’s four games saw them beat Castlederg, inflict a first defeat on Moortown, and lose by one against Moy.

In the game against Ardboe two injuries disrupted Omagh but the craft and quality of Rebeka Bell, Meave Wylie and Britta Quin steered the Rossas to the win. Niamh Teague and Eva Mulgrew were also among the key scorers. Omagh also parted ways with their management team through the season although despite that loss in the dress rehearsal they have bounced back. Carri M Gowan, Christiane Hunter, Louise Moyngh and Orla McNamee form the backbone of the side.

Junior Championship

LAST year’s Junior B champions Aghaloo will attempt to follow in Moortown’s footsteps in the Junior championship as they step into this preliminary outing against Coalisland. However they look set to be relegated unless they can claim the silverware after a tough league campaign.

Missing out on the league final has been a blow for the Fianna but they can now focus all their attentions on the Championship and are determined to carve out a good run this year. Nicole Murphy will once again lead the scoring threat for the Fianna.

Junior B Final

The league winners Strabane will start favorites in Saturday’s Junior B Championship Final at Tattyreagh but that will not faze the Plunketts who come into this game on the back of a semi-final free hit as Urney failed to field, although in the quarters they beat Naomh Eoghan hitting nine goals in the process.

A first season back in adult competition has already proved to be a success for a youthful Pomeroy side although Saturday’s final will prove a real test as they tackle the already promoted Sigersons.

Michaela Moss leads the Strabane side and the attack with the vastly experienced Tori McLaughlin pulling the strings.