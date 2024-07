Tyrone 0-12 Cavan 1-17

TYRONE camogs staged a spirited bid in Saturday’s All-Ireland Premier Junior quarter-final but they were unable to overcome Cavan at Clane in Co Kildare.

Two wins in the concluding fixtures of the group phase gave Tyrone added impetus as they made the trip to Kildare for this keenly anticipated last eight encounter with their Ulster compatriots Cavan. The two counties have served up some good tussles over the seasons and this was another well-contested encounter.

The Breffni camogs started well as Christine O’Reilly got an early goal and Hannah Fitzimmons followed up with a point. Tyrone tried to get their bearings but Cavan continued on the move forward.

Additional Breffni points were supplied by Sophie Slowey, Emma Plunkett, Niamh Keenaghan and Hannah Fitzimmons to establish a 1-5 to 0-0 advantage.

Tyrone began to get a foothold on the play and made their first contribution to the scoreboard when Roisin O’Neill McKee sent over the bar. Roisin McErlean tagged on her opening point too before Cara Little doubled up from play and a free.

Roisin McErlean and Cara were on target again as a productive Tyrone spell was maintained. Cavan, though, returned to attacking mode for Eimear Brady and Christine O’Reilly to drill over scores.

There was an extended delay in the match to an injury situation but Roisin McErlean converted a ‘45’ when play resumed. That took the teams into half-time with Cavan ahead by 1-8 to 0-7.

A Roisin McErlean free got Tyrone up and running for the second 30 minutes in score terms but Cavan subsequently claimed points courtesy of Shanise Fitzimmons(2) and Niamh Keenaghan.

Cara Little and a Roisin McErlean point brace kept Tyrone’s side of the scoreboard ticking over. Cavan, however, continued to keep space between the teams as Niamh Keenaghan at the double and Emma Plunkett registered further Breffni scores.

Both sides made some personnel changes and Roisin McErlean landed her seventh score of proceedings for the Red Hand camogs. Cavan responded through Emma Plunkett, Niamh Keenaghan and Sophie Slowey.

Tyrone remained in the mix across the field but they couldn’t close the gap on Cavan who clinched their ticket to the semi-finals. Tyrone, though, can look back on two good group phase wins before a decent display on Saturday in Kildare. There is also the winning of a league title earlier in the campaign to cherish as the camp plan ahead for the future.

SCORERS

Tyrone: Roisin McErlean 0-7(2f, 1 x 45), Cara Little 0-4(2f), Roisin O’Neill McKee 0-1

Cavan: Niamh Keenaghan 0-5, Christine O’Reilly 1-1, Emma Plunkett 0-3, Shanise Fitzimmons 0-2, Hannah Fitzimmons 0-2, Sophie Slowey 0-2, Emear Brady 0-2

TEAMS

Tyrone: Eimear Colton, Bronagh Moohan, Nicola McKiver, Mollie O’Hanlon, Meaghan Clarke, Grainne McDonald, Blathnait Kerr, Oilibhia Farley, Grace Daly, Siobhan Donnelly, Roisin McErlean, Lauren Fitzgerald, Cara Little, Mairead Donnelly, Roisin O’Neill McKee. Subs: Becky Santos, Niamh Clarke, Lara Devlin, Bronagh Barker, Roise Kerr

Cavan: Michelle Ellis, Sophie Murphy, Rebecca Fitzsimmons, Ciara Shelvey, Lauren Ellis, Erin Galligan, Deirdre Callan, Eimear Brady, Aideen Coyle, Shanise Fitzimmons, Christine O’Reilly, Hannah Fitzimmons, Sophie Slowey, Niamh Keenaghan, Emma Plunkett