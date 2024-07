CHARACTER reveals itself in the biggest moments, and Maria Canavan was one of the stars of show as Tyrone booked their place in the All-Ireland Ladies Championship final with a gripping 2-11 to 1-11 victory over Down at Clones on Sunday.

The Errigal Ciaran forward was in excellent form in front of the posts and her personal of 1-4 included a sensational second-half goal, but her playmaking ability was also in evidence throughout against the Mourne girls.

The Red Hands have now deservedly earned themselves a shot at their first All-Ireland Intermediate title since 2018 with Leitrim laying in wait in the final, and Canavan says it’s an opportunity to achieve redemption for their recent Division Two final defeat to Kildare.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to right the wrongs of the league final.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work to get back to a final. We were disappointed on the day with how we performed against Kildare even though they’re a strong and experienced team.

“It’s great that we’ve had that experience of playing in Croke Park already this year, but we’ll not be taking anything for granted, it doesn’t guarantee us anything.”

Canavan is one of a quarter of Errigal Ciaran girls named in the starting line-up against Down, alongside influential half-back Meabh Corrigan and fellow forwards Aoife Horisk and Elle McNamee. They have a telepathic connection with each other, but Canavan points out that she’s formed equally-strong bonds with her other teammates as well.

“It helps having that wee club connection. Myself, Elle and Aoife all play up front so we know where we’re going to be at certain times.

“Then there’s the likes of Aoibhinn McHugh and Emma Jane Gervin, I’ve a brilliant connection with them as well. They’re so experienced and we’ve been lining out together for a long time.”