Canning bolsters Dergview attack with key signing

TOMMY Canning has bolstered the Dergview attack by signing ace marksman Calvin McCallion.

McCallion put pen to paper after scoring in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Dungannon Swifts.

The Derry-based striker was one of Canning’s main targets this summer and the Derg boss is delighted to secure the services of the highly-rated front man.

“Calvin has agreed to sign with Dergview for the 2022/23 season and I’m absolutely delighted to get this deal done,” said Canning.

“Calvin is a great addition to our squad and I’ve no doubt he will make his mark on the Championship this season.

“An experienced player who leads the line well and is clinical in front of goal. He’s a goalscorer, he really is.”

McCallion certainly looked the part in his first outing against the Swifts and took his goal extremely well by cutting in off the left hand side and expertly placing the ball low inside the far post. The Derry man is relishing the challenges ahead.

“Delighted to have finally signed for Dergview and really looking forward to the season ahead,” he said.

McCallion is Canning’s third official new signing of the season following the arrival of Dean Corrigan and Conal Crawford.

Defender Lee McNulty has also returned to the club, although he isn’t likely to feature until the turn of the year as he continues his recovery from a serious injury.

Canning is hoping to confirm one or two more signings in the coming days.

Championship neighbours Ballinamallard United have also added to their squad in recent days with midfielder Shane McGinty retuning to the Ferney Park club.