Carberry goal helps Galbally to Ulster title

A BRILLIANT blitz right at the start of the second half catapulted Galbally to the Ulster Intermediate title thanks to this emphatic 1-9 to 0-5 victory over Corduff.
Barry Carberry’s goal early on the resumption made all the difference for the Tyrone champions. He fired home after a great run from Enda McGarrity and from then on there was never any real doubt about the result.
The Pearses now go forward with confidence to the All-Ireland semi-final at the beginning of January and the evidence presented here strongly indicates that they will certainly be formidable opponents.
It was tentative and tight in the early stages of this final as both teams sought to establish their authority. Points from Daniel Kerr and Marc Lennon saw them into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead. But they were pegged back in the second quarter, before Conor Donaghy’s point edged them into a 0-5 to 0-4 interval lead.
But it was at the start of the second half that they really began to turn on the style. A number of roving runs created space up front. Scores courtesy of Christopher Morris and Daniel Kerr left them 0-7 to 0-4 ahead and paved the way for the crucial goal.
A strong run forward from Enda McGarrity saw him lay possession off to Barry Carberry who made no mistake in hitting the net from close range.
That really got them going and from then to the finish they were always in control. Further points from Conor Donaghy and Conor Quinn increased their total, while a series of good tackles and interceptions from Conor Quinn, Connor Donnelly, Marc Lennon and Christopher Morris ensured that they held out for a memorable victory.
