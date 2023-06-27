Carrickmore make it fives wins from five

BEGLEY’S SPORTS ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Carrickmore 1-11 Moortown 2-6

CARRICKMORE made it five wins out of five but they had to pull out all the stops against Moortown despite the fact that they enjoyed a dream start to the encounter.

Advertisement

Daniel Fullerton fired in a fifth minute goal and by the end of the opening quarter they were 1-5 to 0-0 in front with Sean Loughran, Lorcan McGarrity and Colum McCrory among the points. A Lee Kelly goal opened Moortown’s account and when Shaun Conway followed by with another major only two points divided the teams at halftime.

The second half was dominated by both defences as the two teams managed only three points each. Caolan Daly and Shea Lawn swapped points as did Fullerton and Peter Devlin and with just the minimum between them Martin Penrose got the insurance score in injury time.

St.Dympna’s maintain perfect record

Edendork 1-6 Dromore 2-14

DROMORE produced a fine second half display at Edendork to win with plenty to spare as they maintained their perfect start to the campaign to remain joint top of the table.

Edendork kicked all six of their points in the first half to stay well in the game with Harry Og Conlon and James Fearon getting a brace of points each and Neil Kilpatrick and Fiacra Nelis also on target. Peter Teague scored a first half goal for Dromore with John MacRory and Odhran Rafferty providing points.

The second half proved to be a one sided affair as Dromore assumed complete control. Rafferty, Tiernan Sludden, Teague and keeper Mark McGale all had points while MacRory got their second goal. It took Edendork until injury time at the end of the game to open their second half account via a consolation goal from Kilpatrick.

Advertisement

Canavan free rescues Errigal

Errigal Ciaran 0-8 Trillick 0-8

TOMMY Canavan rescued a point for Errigal Ciaran at Dunmoyle on Friday night when he converted an injury time free to deny league champions Trillick victory.

It was a contest that saw both defences on top with Trillick edging the first half 0-4 to 0-2. Lee Brennan kicked a trio of points with Ciaran Daly their other marksman while Canavan and Ethan Neill both split the posts for the home side.

The home side wasted no time in getting on level terms on the restart thanks to a brace from Odhran Robinson but in the 37th minute the same player was sent off for a second yellow card offence. Despite that setback Errigal moved ahead with a Canavan brace and one from Aidan McCrory. Trillick rallied with three in a row from Brennan, James Garrity and Daniel Donnelly before Canavan had the final say.

Honours even at Pearse Park

Galbally 2-12 Dungannon 1-15

CONOR Donaghy held his nerve to kick a difficult free from out on the right wing with the last kick of the game as Galbally deservedly took something against Dungannon at Pearse Park.

Liam Rafferty had an early Galbally brace but Dungannon moved in front thanks to points from Paddy Molloy, Ciaran Barker and Paul Donaghy. A superb Enda McGarrity goal though saw the lead change hands again before a Donaghy free left it all square at the interval.

The Clarkes made the better start to the second half with scores from Donaghy and James Quinn, the latter denied a goal thanks to a fine save from Ronan McGeary at the expense of a point. Galbally then went three in front with Ronan Nugent, Donaghy and Joseph Corrigan on target. Dungannon responded with Paddy Quinn and Donaghy getting points and the latter scoring a penalty. With time running out and four down Sean Murphy got a goal before that equaliser.

First win for Fianna

Coalisland 0-10 Ardboe 0-9

AT the fifth time of asking Coalisland picked up their first win of the campaign when they had the minimum to spare over Ardboe at Father Campbell Park.

The Fianna started well with points from Plunkett Kane, Cormac O’Hagan, Bailey Leonard and Sean Corr. The Rossas replied through Shay McGuigan, Oran Mulgrew and Conal Devlin to leave it 0-7 to 0-5 in favour of the hosts at the short whistle.

Shay Quinn and Conan Devlin helped bring the Loughshore men level on the restart but they could never get their noses in front. Leonard, Kane and O’Hagan all registered again to give Coalisland a small cushion and it was needed as Devlin’s late brace saw Ardboe just come up short.

Eglish inflict first defeat on St.Theresas

Eglish 1-10 Loughmacrory 0-12

EGLISH recovered from a poor start at Connolly Park to make it four wins on the trot and in so doing inflict a first defeat of the campaign on visiting Loughmacrory.

Three Pauraic Meenagh points coupled with one from Eoin McElholm got Loughmacrory up and running before Luke Donnelly, Jack Muldoon and defender Dillon Horsfield helped Eglish get on level terms.

Either side of halftime Loughmacrory hit four unanswered points from Shane Grimes, Cathaoir Gallagher, McElholm and Meenagh to move 0-9 to 0-5 in front. A 34th minute Dan Muldoon penalty helped Eglish back into contention although a Meenagh free left Loughmacrory in front going into the final quarter. Scores were at a premium from there until the final whistle but Horsfield drew Eglish level before an Ethan Jordan point in the 58th minute won it.

St.Marys make home advantage count

Killyclogher 3-14 Donaghmore 2-13

KILLYCLOGHER made home advantage count against Donaghmore in a contest that they led from start to finish with a trio of goals in a fifteen minute spell in the second half leaving them virtually out of sight.

Three Mark Bradley points coupled with efforts from Conal McCann, Tiernan McCann and Simon O’Neill had them well on top but Donaghmore had the last four scores of the half with Noah Grimes and Ronan Cassidy claiming a brace each to cut the deficit to 0-9 to 0-7.

Grimes and Bradley traded points on the restart before Gavin Potter scored a 36th minute goal. Two minutes later Cormac McCann responded with a Donaghmore major but not long after Dara Hayes raised a green flag for the hosts. Killyclogher kicked on with Bradley scored another 1-2 and while Donaghmore got a late goal from defender Paul McCann it was only academic at that stage.

O’Neill injury time goals seals it

Greencastle 0-9 Omagh 1-14

AN injury time goal on the counter-attack from Ronan O’Neill copperfastened a deserved victory for Omagh at Greencastle on Friday night, but it was another Ronan who stole the plaudits for the visitors.

Ronan Strain was the standout attacker on view as he slotted over five points from open play, his top notch marksmanship contrasting with the wastefulness of the hosts who failed to translate all their sterling work further out the field into scores on the board.

Enda Clarke and Sean Warnock plugged away manfully for Greencastle around centre-field, while others like Conor Carson and Shane McCullagh also caught the eye, but a double figures tally of wides compared to Omagh’s more meagre six across the hour tells its own tale.