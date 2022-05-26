Castlederg High School under-14 girls capture the Griffin Trophy

THE Castlederg High School U14 girls’ hockey team has crowned a tremendous season by winning the Griffin Trophy in the West of Ulster League.

The girls started off the league with an early season match against Strabane Academy resulting in a 1-1 draw.

This was an early disappointment for the team, knowing that their performance levels had not done themselves justice.

Advertisement

But a focused approach to training, dedication and commitment every Wednesday would bring the results needed. The girls have built their league performance on quality defence and a goal threat in attack.

These fundamentals earned the girls wins against Omagh High, Omagh Academy, Foyle College, Enniskillen Royal and Fivemiletown College.

Playing some excellent hockey throughout they went through the season undefeated. Again huge credit has to be given to this young team, particularly given that this has been their first full season of hockey.

Proud captain Posrcha Lecky got her hands on the Griffin Trophy which has a special connection to Castlederg High School given it was presented by Mrs Anne Griffin, former Head of PE at Castlederg High School.