Castlederg 3-10 Killeeshil 2-5

A STORMING final quarter from Castlederg at Greencastle on Saturday morning saw them come from behind to beat Killeeshil in the Grade Three Minor League Final to complete the double.

Killeeshil had led on a few occasions during the sixty odd minutes but their failure to make adequate use of a strong wind in the opening half ultimately cost them. Killeeshil enjoyed the perfect start to the game when a high ball into the Castlederg box caused trouble and when it broke Callum McWilliam was on hand to score a poacher’s goal from close range with only five minutes gone on the clock.

Nathan Kelly then tagged on a point but Castlederg opened their account in style in the 15th minute when Corin McConnell drilled the ball low to the net.

In the 21st minute Kelly scored a second goal for Killeeshil but just before halftime McConnell responded in kind at the opposite end of the field to leave just the minimum between the two sides, 2-2 to 2-1.

Centre half forward Oisin Lynch, who was superb throughout for the winners, levelled matters on the restart before Sean Russell and Lynch exchanged points.

Owen O’Neill then kicked a good point for Killeeshil but that was cancelled out by a superb effort from Eoghan Bradley. In the 45th minute O’Neill scored for Killeeshil again to put them in front but that proved to be their last score of the contest.

With the elements in their favour Castlederg upped the ante and their opponents struggled to stay in contention with them. Lynch hit a brace either side of a point from Jamee Doherty before Emmet Patton got his name on the scoresheet as well.

It was all Castlederg at this stage and in the 57th minute McConnell completed his hattrick following a surging run and finish. Lynch had the final say with his fifth of the afternoon as Castlederg deservedly took the silverware to complete a great season for them at this level.

Castlederg scorers – Corin McConnell 3-1 (1F), Oisin Lynch 0-5, Cathair Keenan 0-1, Eoghan Bradley 0-1, Jamee Doherty 0-1, Emmet Patton 0-1

Killeeshil scorers – Nathan Kelly 1-2, Callum McWilliam 1-0, Owen O’Neill 0-2, Sean Russell 0-1