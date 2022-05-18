Castlederg United mark first season with silverware success

CASTLEDERG United crowned a memorable first season in Fermanagh and Western football by clinching the Division Three League Cup with a convincing 7-3 victory over Dunbreen Rovers at the Bawnacre on Tuesday evening.

United had won promotion at the first attempt by finishing runners-up to Augher Stars but on this occasion Jake Leitch’s team were the bride rather than the bridesmaid.

Castlederg reached the final decider by defeating neighbours Drumquin United and on Tuesday night hit a magnificent seven, which included a four-hit by Dylan Russell, to capture the prized silverware

The man given the honour of lifting the club’s first trophy was captain James Harpur and during the celebrations manager Jake Leitch said it was a proud moment for the fledgling club.

“We went so close to winning the league so it was nice to have a trophy to show for our efforts,” said the Derg boss.

“Had someone offered us promotion and the League Cup at the start of the season we would have taken it.

“The players gave everything in the league and credit to Augher they beat everyone and when they got to the Mulhern they showed their class by reaching the semi-final.

“For next season we know what to expect and we’ll have to improve but winning a trophy will hopefully drive the players on.

“For now we’ll enjoy the moment, take a well-earned break and then we start planning for next season again.”

In Tuesday night’s decider it was that man Russell who grabbed all the headlines with his quartet of goals.

His stunning 30-yard free kick got the show on the road before the goalscorer turned provider for the impressive Adam Young to make it 2-0.

Despite that early setback, Rovers settled to the task and by the interval the Omagh side was back in business thanks to Conor Taggart volley.

But early in the second half United struck a third when Russell’s chipped effort over goalkeeper Jamie McAleer came off the post and the attacker followed up to finish.

Rovers quickly reduced the gap to the bare minimum for a second time when substitute Niall McCaffrey latched on to a ball over the top to finish past Adam Pollock.

At that point Dunbreen were firmly back in contention, however, three goals in a blistering 15-minute spell put paid to their hopes.

Russell completed his hat-trick by cutting in from the left before a Jamie Finlay double killed off Dunbreen’s challenge. On both occasions the striker was played through the middle and he expertly steered the ball past the advancing McAleer.

A stunning free kick by McCaffrey temporarily halted the onslaught but the Derg men had the final say when Russell raced through one-on-one to finish with aplomb.

For Rovers it was a disappointing end to a season of mixed fortunes although Marty Quinn, who was standing in for Paddy McNulty on the night, felt his team were in with a shout until that three-goal blast.

“At 3-2 we were back in the game and pushing for a third but then we imploded,” he said.

“In 15 minutes it went from 3-2 to 6-2 and the game was over. Mistakes cost us on the night.”