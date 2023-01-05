Castlederg United take on Junior Cup holders

CASTLEDERG United’s bow in the fonaCAB Junior Cup has been quite the adventure thus far and it could get even more interesting should the north Tyrone outfit knock out holders Coalisland Athletic in the fourth round at Mitchell Park on Saturday.

In Round One Jake Leitch’s team accounted for Bessbrook United before recording an impressive 5-2 victory at home against Red Star.

The Fermanagh and Western Division Two outfit received a bye in the third round and that has resulted in the Castlederg men being pitted against defending champions Coalisland who captured the prized silverware last season by defeating Bangor YM 4-1 in the showpiece final at The National Stadium.

United gained promotion from F&W Division Three in their first season as well as winning the League Cup.

Leitch’s team has continued that impressive form and are currently sitting second in the second tier.

The Derg boss is delighted with the continued progress and, while he acknowledges that his team are firm underdogs this weekend, he’s not ruling out his players doing the unthinkable.

“This weekend is as big as it gets for us,” said the United chief.

“When you’re in the Junior there is always a chance that you’ll be drawn against one of the big boys.

“Coalisland will obviously be hot favourites but I would never write my boys off. They relish a challenge and just when you might doubt them they duly deliver.

“Obviously we need every player on their game and if we do that then it could be hard to predict.”

United go into the eagerly-awaited tie without skipper James Harpur who is currently on his holidays in Australia.

Leitch admits that Harpur’s absence will be a big loss but insists that his team has coped admirably without their inspirational leader before.

“We did without him for much of last season after breaking his ankle, so it can be done,” he continued.

“No doubt James is a great leader, a strong voice in the team and we all know his quality.

“But in truth this team never really knows when it’s beat. They play on the edge and quite often something good comes off it.

“I’m expecting a good competitive game on Saturday; we’ll hang in there and try and nick something.”

The meeting of Castlederg United and Coalisland Athletic is one of six ties involving Fermanagh and Western sides.

Dergview Reserves hosts North West League opponents BBOB Londonderry at Darragh Park, Strathroy Harps entertain Crumlin United seconds while Tummery Athletic face Damolly FC at Crawford’s Lane.

Ryan Campbell’s NFC Kesh visit Portrush while Enniskillen Rangers travel to Rosario YC II.

All ties kick off at 1.30pm.