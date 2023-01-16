CBS progress to MacRory semi-finals

OMAGH CBS 0-11

ST COLMAN’S 0-9

OMAGH CBS demonstrated that they have the will to augment their obvious skill as they outlasted St Colman’s Newry on a dreary old night in O’Neill’s Healy Park on Friday to take their spot in the last four of the Ulster Schools MacRory Cup.

Trailing 0-9 to 0-7 as the match ticked into the 50th minute, the Brothers dug deep to land the last four points of the contest, the lively Ruairi McCullagh knocking over a quality brace among them, to stave off the formidable challenge of their Down visitors.

Despite the driving rain there was an engaging enough start to proceedings with the five bus loads of visiting supporters from Newry ensuring a boisterous atmosphere in the main stand.

They were given something to cheer early on with impressive full-forward Aaron O’Neill (a real handful throughout the opening period) swivelling to fire over an excellent opener in the sixth minute.

Omagh had shot the lights out during the group phase of the competition, but with the stakes much higher at this juncture, finding space to weave some pretty attacking patterns would always prove difficult.

Abrasive opposition, allied to a greasy wet surface, also meant scores would have to be hard earned, but Omagh’s Liam Og Mossey underlined his talent with a swashbuckling strike with the outside of the foot to level things up.

The sides were deadlocked four times during a typically competitive first half, though the elements inevitably contributed to a series of handling errors and misplaced passes. In terms of endeavour or commitment though neither side were found wanting.

Conor Owens (CBS) and Patrick Ruddy (St Colman’s) traded scores, earning due reward for their energy and perserverance. O’Neill then slipped over a free to put Newry in front and almost set up colleague Dara Mussen for a crucial goal but three times he was denied, twice by defenders and at the third time of asking by keeper Conor McAneney.

McCullagh then twice belted over 35m frees to edge Omagh in front again, but just before the interval O’Neill converted a close range free, and then hoisted a superb effort from distance over the bar to put St Colman’s in the box-seat leading 0-5 to 0-4.

O’Neill extended his side’s lead to two on the restart when he cut inside and finished with some style, but adventurous Omagh half back Tomas Haigney halved the deficit with an assured finish from a narrow angle and Owens then blasted over from a deft McCullagh lay-off to restore parity at six points apiece.

Ruddy then handed Newry the advantage again with a close range point just after Charlie Garvey slipped when put clean through on goal, while Omagh defender Barry McMenamin pulled off a fine goal-line block to prevent O’Neill finding the net.

Mossey darted through at the other end to rifle over the equaliser, yet two scores by O’Neill (one free, one a thumping attempt from distance) left St Colman’s sensing it might be their night.

Omagh though had other ideas and finished with a real flourish. Eoin McElholm darted up the centre to tuck over, and his Loughmacrory clubmate McCullagh then swung over a pearler to make it nine apiece.

With extra-time looming Omagh made one final push and McCullagh stepped up to the plate with a wonderful score on his left peg, while right at the death in injury time Owens close range free left two in it.

The Scorers

Omagh CBS

Ruairi McCullagh (0-4,2 frees), Conor Owens (0-3,1free), Liam Og Mossey (0-2), Tomas Haigney, Eoin McElholm (0-1 each)

St Colman’s Newry

Aaron O’Neill (0-7,2 frees,1 ’45’), Patrick Ruddy (0-2)