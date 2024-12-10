CBS top their section after battling comeback

Omagh CBS 2-9 St.Mary’s Magherafelt 1-10

THE top spot in group B of the Danske Bank MacRory Cup was at stake at Healy Park on Thursday afternoon when two sides with perfect records went head to head and it was Omagh CBS that came out on top in an incident packed encounter.

The holders hit the ground running early on as they raced into a 1-4 to 0-1 lead but by the break their opponents St.Mary’s Magherafelt had whittled that advantage down to the minimum. The Derry school then assumed control on the restart as they landed seven of the opening eight scores to leave them very well placed. They failed to score again though as Omagh CBS staged a dramatic late fightback in the closing stages scoring 1-4 to take the spoils.

It could well prove to be a significant victory before the end of this competition as the hosts demonstrated great character and will to win just when everything seemed lost.

Their reward is another home game this Friday evening against St Pauls Bessbrook in the knockout last 16 while, despite a first defeat, Magherafelt also have home advantage at the same stage as they go head to head with St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon tomorrow afternoon.

Wing half back Dara McGuckin opened the scoring for St Marys Magherafelt in the fouth minute but they had to wait until the 22nd minute to add to their tally as Omagh CBS assumed control. Adrian McGurren levelled matters from play before the same player knocked over a free at the end of a low scoring opening quarter.

In the 18th minute the Dromore clubman was on target again with another effort from play when a goal was perhaps on the cards.

The Brothers had spurned a couple of goal chances but in the 21st minute they got things right when a great ball from Fearghal McGurren cut out a couple of Magherafelt defenders to find Tiarnan Loughran who fired to the net. Conan Hegarty then tagged on a point from a free to give his side a healthy lead.

Magherafelt looked to be in big trouble but with the quality within their ranks they were always going to mount a comeback. Centre half forward Eamon Young set the ball rolling with a goal and fellow All Ireland Minor winner James Sargent tagged on a brace of points to leave it 1-4 to 1-3 at the break.

In the first attack of the second half, Young levelled matters before Fearghal McGurren pointed in the 41st minute. Omagh CBS though would then be held scoreless for a quarter of an hour as the visitors began to get on top. Young and Sargent both weighed in with quality points from play before the latter converted an inspirational free from outside the 45m line.

The momentum now was clearly with Magherafelt and defenders McGuckin and Dara McKenna both tagged on points either side of one from midfielder Cathair McBride to make it six scores without reply. The scoreboard at this stage read 1-10 to 1-5 but we were to be in for a dramatic final five minutes plus injury time.

First of all Omagh were thrown a lifeline when they were awarded a 56th minute penalty and full forward Adrian McGurren confidently converted it into the bottom right hand corner. Hegarty added a point before centre half back and team captain Brian Gallagher fired over the equaliser.

The game had been turned on its head again and the holders weren’t finished yet as Harley Patton nudged them in front before McGurren brought his personal haul to 1-4 to seal a dramatic comeback victory.

Scorers

Omagh: Adrian McGurren 1-4 (1-0 pen, 1F), Tiarnan Loughran 1-0, Conan Hegarty 0-2 (1F), Fearghal McGurren 0-1, Brian Gallagher 0-1, Harley Patton 0-1

Magherafelt scorers: Eamon Young 1-2, James Sargent 0-4 (2F), Dara McGuckin 0-2, Cathair McBride 0-1, Dara McKenna 0-1