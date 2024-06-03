Celtic Challenge Cup glory for Minor hurlers

Tyrone 5-13 Sligo 3-13

A TEAM display laced with quality hurling climaxed a brilliant Celtic Challenge campaign which saw the Tyrone Minor hurlers finally clinch the All-Ireland title with six to spare on Saturday afternoon.

Goals at critical stages from hat-trick hero, Shea Munroe and Liam Griffiths, who got two, made all the difference. But this victory also owed much to fine saves by goalkeeper, Dara Cranny, the free-taking of Cormac McErlean and the efforts of Daire Sally and Christopher Gildernew among others.

It was clear from the start that this was going to be a keenly contested clash. Both counties progressed to the final following a number of impressive victories, and the perfect conditions aided a skilful and entertaining game.

But Tyrone struck first when just two minutes had elapsed before Liam Griffiths caught a high ball, turned and hit the net. With Christopher Gildernew, Daire Sally and Malachi Leonard doing well, they looked set to consolidate that advantage despite playing against the wind.

Sligo, though, had other ideas and soon settled to their task. Points from Michael McDonagh reduced the deficit to the minimum. Tyrone goalkeeper, Dara Cranny, had to be on his toes to prevent a goal when the corner forward broke through.

Ryan O’Donnell fired over a ‘65 to bring the teams level after just six minutes. The trend of the tie was set, and the efforts of Oisin Moylan and Rory Tuffy at midfield saw Sligo enjoy a brief period of dominance.

Tyrone always looked dangerous in the attack. With Ciaran McKenna, Caolan Martin and Shea Munroe on top form, the likelihood was that they would continue to yield the dividends when pressing. That was certainly the case when Shea Munroe cut in along the sideline before firing to the net.

That left Tyrone 2-0 to 0-3 ahead, and Munroe was again on target moments later to extend the lead. Oisin Moylan and Michael McDonagh responded for the Connacht side, but Tyrone were very much on top entering the second quarter.

Malachi Leonard made a number of important clearances in the defence, while the efforts of Daire Sally and Ciaran McKenna were also important. Christopher Gildernew extended the lead to 2-2 to 0-5 and they were confident of making their mark still further.

Sligo’s Luke Tuffy scored their first goal to bring the teams level, although it was a shortlived reprieve. Shea Munroe instead hit the target for a second time, and when Ciaran McKenna and Caolan Martin added points, Tyrone were enjoying a five point advantage approaching the interval.

They now sought to build on that either side of the half-time break. A goal from Liam Griffiths boosted their total. However, their hopes of extending their lead never materialised as Sligo came bouncing back with a big revival that left the issue in the balance right to the final whistle.

Time and again, Tyrone were pegged back despite getting what seemed like very important scores. Cormac McErlean accuracy from frees proved crucial. But goals from Oisin Deehan and Luke Tuffy brought the teams level at 4-7 to 3-10 entering the final quarter.

Dara Cranny in goals, Malachi Leonard and Daire Sally in the defence and Odhran Mullin and Christopher Gildernew at midfield worked hard to create attacking opportunities. Up front, Liam Griffiths was always a threat, while Shea Munroe and Ciaran McKenna made their mark impressively as well.

Shea Munroe hit 1-1 to leave Tyrone 5-8 to 3-11 ahead and when Cormac McErlean and Christopher Gildernew also added points, the issue was finally secured with just minutes left. But, with the Red Hands leading by 5-10 to 3-11, points in quick succession for Sligo cut the deficit and ensured there was no room for complacency until the final whistle heralded a marvellous victory.

The Scorers

Tyrone

Shea Munroe 3-2, Cormac McErlean 0-6 (3f), Liam Griffiths 2-0, Christopher Gildernew 0-3, Ciaran McKenna 0-1, Caolan Martin 0-1.

Sligo

Ryan O’Donnell 0-7 (2f, 1’65), Luke Tuffy 2-0, Oisin Deehan 1-0, Michael McDonagh 0-5, Oisin Moylan 0-1.

The Teams

Tyrone

Dara Cranny, Malachi Leonard, Ollie Daly, Sam McHugh, Matthew Price, Daire Sally, Senan Munroe, Odhran Mullin, Christopher Gildernew, Caolan Martin, Ciaran McKenna, Cormac McErlean, Callum Jackson, Liam Griffiths, Shea Munroe.

Subs – Caolan Grimes for S McHugh (46), Conor McMurray for C Martin (53), Rory Woods for C McKenna (54), Caolan Lloyd for C Jackson (57).

Sligo

Andoni Oskoz, Dylan Walsh, Alan O’Brien, Sean Haran, Fiachra Haughey, Ryan O’Donnell, Oisin O Raghallaigh, Oisin Moylan, Rory Tuffy, Adam Roberts, James Lynch, Oisin Deehan, Conor Lenehan, Luke Tuffy, Michael McDonagh.

Subs – Edwin Rolston for C Leneghan (23), Finlay O’Neill for A Roberts (30), Paddy Healy for O Deehan (57).