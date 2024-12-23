Christmas comes early for the champion Clarkes

Dungannon 1-13 Carrickmore 0-8

THE leaves were hanging on grimly to their branches the last time that Dungannon saw any competitive action but wind the clock forward nine weeks to the shortest day of the year and the Clarkes made light of their extended break to claim an inaugural Senior League crown on Saturday afternoon.

The flaws in the current All-County League structure were highlighted in the build-up to the weekend decider at a stormy Fr Hackett Park in Augher but whatever about the ludicrous delay, the victors displayed an admirable sharpness and enthusiasm as they got themselves reacquainted with the rules of football again.

Carmen of course were able to shake off a few cobwebs the previous Sunday in accounting for Ulster champions Errigal Ciaran in the semi-final, but aside from a sustained spell of pressure either side of half-time they were just never at the races.

Instead with the likes of Ciaran Barker, Padraig McNulty, Ryan Jones, Lorcan Mallon and Paul Donaghy standing up to be counted, Dungannon were the more dominant and assured outfit for the most part and never trailed throughout.

Oisin McElroy, Sean Donnelly and Lorcan McGarrity did battle doggedly for Carrickmore in various sectors of the pitch, but they came up a distant second best on the afternoon.

The Clarkes flew out of the traps with Lorcan Mallon latching onto Paul Donaghy’s pass and swinging over a quality opener, while Patrick McKearney’s conversion shortly after was also straight out of the top drawer.

Rory Donnelly led the attacking line well for Carmen in the early stages, providing an effective focal point, and by the tenth minute his side were back on level terms at 0-2 apiece. Midfielder Brian Conway floated over a decent score with the outside of the foot, while Lorcan McGarrity tagged on a free.

After that leveller however it was Dungannon who established a vice-like grip on proceedings, their defence clamping down on Carrickmore’s attacking threat, and their forward thrusts repeatedly yielding a positive return on the scoreboard.

They hit six points on the bounce during a blistering spell between the 14th and 22nd minutes which firmly planted Carmen on the backfoot.

A sublime strike on the turn by Donaghy set the ball rolling, before he then knocked over a free to double their advantage Then a razor sharp passing exchange involving Patrick Quinn and Dalaigh Jones culminated in Patrick McKearney thumping over his second score of the contest.

With the Clarkes pressing up on Ryan McGarrity’s kickouts, there was no release valve for Carrickmore and after a further Doneghy pointed free, Dalaigh Jones split the posts following good work from Mallon and full back Kevin Barker banged over a ’45’ to leave it 0-8 to 0-2.

Carmen though did rally in the closing stages of the first period to halve the deficit, Lorcan McGarrity steering an effort over and then picking out colleague Rory Loughran with a quickly taken free and he planted the ball over the black spot. (Half-time Dungannon 0-8 Carrickmore 0-4).

It was Carrickmroe who then carried this momentum into the start of the second half, as one of their trademark come from beind triunphs looked set to materialise.

Two wondeful points hoisted over by Lorcan McGarrity and Cormac Monroe boosted their cause, and with keeper Ryan McGarrity drilling over a ’45’ there was now just the one in it.

To their credit though Dungannon quickly recaptured their earier composure and zip, a fine score from the excellent Ryan Jones helping to settle them again.

Then in the 45th minute came the all important goal with Jones hammering a shot high to the net after Donaghy’s skier had dropped in dangerously around the Carmen square.

It was one way traffic after that as the Clarkes finished with a real flourish. Barker tagged on a further ’45’ and Donaghy coolly planted an effort over on the rebound, after sub Oisin Cowan had seen his low shot well blocked by McGarrity in nets.

Cowan and fellow replacement James Quinn each raised white flags before the close, with Carrickmore sub Stephen Grogan getting on the scoresheet at the other end.

However the early Christmas present of a Senior League title was heading the Clarkes way.

Scorers

Carrickmore: Lorcan McGarrity (0-3,1f), Rory Loughran, Brian Conway, Cormac Monroe, Stephen Grogan (0-1 each), Ryan McGarrity (0-1, ’45’)

Dungannon: Ryan Jones (1-1), Paul Donaghy (0-4,2f), Patrick McKearney (0-2), Ciaran Barker (0-2,2, ’45’s), Dalaigh Jones, Lorcan Mallon, Oisin Cowan, James Quinn (0-1 each)

Teams

Carrickmore: Ryan McGarrity, Michael McCallan, Oisin McElroy, Seamus Sweeney, Rory Loughran, Lorcan McBride, Tiarnan McGarrity, Brian Conway, Cormac Monroe, James Donaghy, Sean Donnelly, Tiarnan Murray, Lorcan McGarrity, Rory Donnelly, Ciaran Cuddy. Subs used: Stephen Grogan for C Cuddy (h-time), Aidan Woods for T McGarrity (38mins), Caolan Daly for J Donaghy (55), Ruairi Grimes for T Murray (60)

Dungannon: Harry Morgan, Ben Gormley, Ciaran Barker, David Walsh, Colm Corrigan, Conall Devlin, Mark McKearney, Padraig McNulty, Kevin Barker, Ryan Jones, Lorcan Mallon, Patrick McKearney, Dalaigh Jones, Patrick Quinn, Paul Donaghy. Subs used: Oisin Cowan for P McKearney (50mins), James Quinn for L Mallon (60)

Referee: Mark Loughran (Errigal Ciaran)