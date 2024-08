DUNGANNON are Grade 2 Minor champions for 2024 after they edged past Omagh in a thoroughly entertaining final between two well matched teams at Carrickmore on Saturday afternoon.

With the wind at their backs Omagh made a whirlwind start to the contest as they established a 1-4 to 0-1 advantage with only a dozen minutes played but then the Clarkes got into their stride as they hit 1-7 without reply for a lead that they were never to lose.

Dungannon led by four points at the break, but, as was the case in the first half, the side playing against the elements scored more and it was nip and tuck going into the closing stages.

The winners though weren’t to be denied with man of the match Leo Hughes, Christopher Slater, Fearghal Mallon, Daniel McKenna and team captain Jamie McCarthy all to the fore as they repelled the St Enda’s to take the silverware.

Conor Pritchard and Hughes exchanged quality points early on before Senan Doyle put Omagh in front.

Good strength followed by a sharp turn saw full forward Cormac Chism split the posts before Omagh struck for a brilliant 11th minute goal. Michael Corrigan, Pritchard and Chism were all involved in the build up with the latter playing the ball to wing half back Liam McGuigan who finished in style to the top right hand corner of the net.

That was quickly followed by a Conan Campbell point and at that stage the St Enda’s were in complete control.

The Clarkes though began to play their way into the game with their comeback sparked by a fine point from Eoin Spence after he had taken a terrific catch.

Hughes cut in from the right wing to take a brilliant score and he followed that up with a free before Conall Bell and Max McKenna made it five points in as many minutes.

Sixty seconds later and Dungannon had a lead that they were never to lose when Conan Gallagher found Hughes who embarked on a powerful run before a superb low finish to the net.

McCarthy then landed a monster free from 47m and while Pritchard broke the scoring sequence from a free a great point from midfielder Teaghan Burns left Dungannon leading 1-9 to 1-5 at half-time.

Pritchard and Hughes traded points from frees on the restart before Dungannon midfielder Mallon made a great block on the line to deny Chism a goal.

Omagh midfielder Daire MacSalaigh landed a long range point before Hughes was unlucky not to get his second goal of the afternoon when he hit the base of the post at the other end of the field.

A Pritchard free reduced the deficit to two but almost immediately Dungannon responded with a quality individual score from Conn O’Donnell.

Hughes then sold a fine dummy to split the posts again but back came Omagh with substitute Daire Burns on target followed by a Doyle free and a Chism effort from play.

That left just the minimum between the sides with only two minutes left to play. Dungannon though dug deep and good work in defence from Mallon saw him release Hughes who went past three challenges to kick an inspirational score.

Pritchard closed the gap to one again but in injury time McCarthy had the final say with a sweetly struck free from out on the left wing.

The Scorers

Dungannon

Leo Hughes 1-7 (3F), Jamie McCarthy 0-2 (2F), Teaghan Burns 0-1, Conn O’Donnell 0-1, Eoin Spence 0-1, Conall Bell 0-1 (M), Max McKenna 0-1

Omagh

Conor Pritchard 0-5 (3F), Liam McGuigan 1-0, Senan Doyle 0-2 (1F), Cormac Chism 0-2, Daire MacSalaigh 0-1, Conan Campbell 0-1, Daire Burns 0-1