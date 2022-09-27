This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Clarks boss Rafferty pleased with Reds result

  • 27 September 2022
Clarks boss Rafferty pleased with Reds result
Trillick's Richie Donnelly holds off Dungannon's Kevin Barker.JMG6
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 27 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Busy weekend of Ladies Championship action ahead Red Hand Podcast: 08.09.22 Reds meet Dungannon in repeat of 2020 final The Red Hand Podcast – 22.09.22

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY