Clarks boss Rafferty pleased with Reds result

DUNGANNON Clarkes boss Chris Rafferty says the experience of competing at the highest levels of Tyrone Club Football stood to them in their first-round victory over Trillick last Thursday evening.

They diced with danger early on, not even registering a score in the first twenty minutes, but two goals steadied the ship and they never looked back.

The Tyrone Championship is only getting started, but they’ll have taken a massive amount of confidence heading into their quarter-final clash against Errigal Ciaran in a fortnight’s time.

Referring to the experience gained by their rollercoaster O’Neill Cup triumph in 2020, Rafferty said, “They’re all two years older. The Joneses (Dalaigh and Ryan), Kevin Barker, boys like that are coming into their football maturity. They know what it takes to have won a championship and how to compete at this level. It’s a different type of football – it’s a different speed, a different tempo, so that experience of previous years was invaluable to us.”

Trillick, who lost to Dungannon Clarkes in one of the most entertaining Tyrone Senior Championship finals of all time two years ago, started with real intent but Dungannon weathered the storm. First-half goals from Dalaigh Jones and Paddy Quinn turned the game on its head and the Clarkes finished the game strongly.

“We did our video analysis and found there was a certain shot that preferred, they’re very rehearsed in that sense. We focused on pushing back the ball coming in and it wasn’t working in the first-half.

“At the start our shot selection wasn’t good but we settled into a rhythm and in fairness that was a lot to do with our two goals. Then in the second-half when they had to chase the game, it made it easier for us to drop men back and then hit them on the counter attack.”

Completing the quarter-final line-up holders Dromore will face Omagh, Clonoe take on Donaghmore, while Loughmacrory will face Carrickmore.