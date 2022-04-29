Clash with Derry not for the faint-hearted-Logan

BATTLES between Tyrone and Derry are no place for the “faint-hearted” Feargal Logan has warned as the latest chapter in the long running and colourful history of the rivalry gets set to unfold on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

The Oak leafers have had to live in the shadows of their neighbours from across the Sperrins for over two decades now, watching on enviously at the Red Hands dining at the top table.

Right now there are encouraging signs of recovery under the canny stewardship of Rory Gallagher, after a decent league campaign, and Red Hand joint manager Logan is in no doubt that the visitors will not lack for incentive heading up the Gortin Road to O’Neill’s Healy Park.

“They have had their eye on Tyrone since the draw was made and they will not need an extra motivation to take on the All Ireland champions in their own back yard,” Logan said.

“There has always been an intense rivalry between the two counties and I remember being involved in a few of them in the championship and they certainly weren’t for the faint hearted, they were battles from start to finish.

“There are a number of places in our county that neighbour Derry and Healy Park will be buzzing come Sunday but that’s what supporters want to see.”

Having laboured in the first half of their last Championship outing against Fermanagh, Logan is warning his troops that they face a significant step up in terms of the scale of the challenge this weekend.

“We are under no illusion as to the task that lies in front of us. It is a step up but that is what you expect as you progress in the championship.

Advertisement

“Derry may have been in the lower divisions in recent times but they have turned things around and they know what it takes to win silverware having won a league title at Croke Park.”

While Derry might have toiled at senior inter-county level in recent years, the Tyrone manager points out that many of their squad have savoured victory at the highest level, be it in underage football or with their clubs and schools.

“Club football within their county is very competitive and they have a number of players in their squad who have played at Croke Park in an All Ireland Club final.

“The county also won an All-Ireland Minor title recently and their Schools as always are always competing at a high level.

“They are a proud county and one that is on a winning curve and in truth they are a Division One team in everything but name.

“They may have been inactive this past month or so but that has given them plenty of time to prepare for this game and we are expecting a massive challenge from them.

“There will be a tactical battle as well and we will just have to see how they set up on Sunday and try and counteract that.”

Tyrone took some time to click through the gears against Fermanagh a fortnight ago, but despite the indifferent nature of the display, it did allow the management to give some players vital game time.

“Brian (Kennedy) got the whole game under his belt against Fermanagh and that was a big boost as he had only played a half (v Mayo) in the last two league games after getting a gash in his knee.

“That has brought him on and the same can be said for Cathal (McShane).

“He is making progress with every game and he looked lively against Fermanagh. He of course had a serious injury a couple of seasons ago but he is going really well at the moment. He of course played a key role last year but like all top players he wants to be starting in the side and that can only be good for us in terms of competition.”