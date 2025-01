AGHYARAN’S Caoimhin Connolly won the Irish Under-18 title at the National Stadium in Dublin.

The Twin Towns ABC pugilist got a walkover through the quarter-finals and came up against Rico Mclherney from Portlaoise Boxing Club. Caoimhin dominated the fight from start to finish. He put so much pressure on his opponent that he tried to spoil the contest by holding on to stop the 16-year-old’s onslaught, therefore, forcing the referee to award two public warnings.

Less than 18 hours later, Caoimhin was back in action in the final against four-time Irish champion, Kurt Kinsella, from Monkstown, Dublin. Yet again Caoimhin came forward with strong combinations, landing powerful punches to his opponents’ body and like in the previous fight, his opponent held on, trying to prevent Caoimhin from landing his dangerous combinations.

At the start of the second round the referee stopped the contest to give a public warning and to the shock and with gasps from the audience it was against Caoimhin, but this did not stop the young Aghyaran man’s determination. Because of the public warning Caoimhin knew the contest could go either way and it was all down to the final round and the Tyrone teen opened up with everything, forcing his opponent to hold and the referee stepped in and gave a public warning to the Dublin boxer.

At the final bell, the decision was called, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats before the euphoria arrived when the decision came in Caoimhin’s favour with a 4-1 majority decision.

The Irish title win is a dream come true for the young Twin Towns club boxer as he had been pipped at the post so many times in the Stadium being on the other side of split decisions.

And just two nights later, dedicated Caoimhin was back in the gym training for his next championships which start in a few weeks time.