CONALL McClean equalled the course record at the 39th annual Oliver McCullagh Greencastle 5 Mile Road Race on St Stephen’s Day.

The Candor Track Club man broke the tape in 24.06 minutes to finish 46 seconds in front of runner-up, Newry’s Jack O’Farrell, while third placed Neil Johnston of Annadale Striders was third in 25 minutes.

Omagh Harrier Eoin Mullan was the first local to cross the line after completing five gruelling miles through the foothills of the Sperrins, coming home as the top M40 competitor in 25.14 minutes, just ahead of fifth placed Luke Dinsmore of Annadale Striders.

Mackenzie Kotrys of Bedford and County AC was next home in 27.02 minutes as the top junior male, finishing three seconds in front of City of Derry Spartans’ John Lenehan, while Barry Kelly was eighth and Newham and Essex’s John Gordon came home ninth in 27.19 minutes.

Omagh native, Tristan Kelly rounded out the top 10 in 27.38 minutes.

The first female athlete the cross the finish line on Boxing Day was Catherine Whoriskey, representing City of Derry AC Spartans, who completed the tough test in 28:38 minutes to win that title by almost five minutes from Dromore AC’s Joan Maguire, who finished in 33 minutes as the first F40 runner, while Aisling Fagan of Armagh AC was third in 33.32 minutes.

Full results from the race can be found via the Greencastle 5 Facebook page.