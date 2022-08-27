Clogher coach is targeting league title and promotion

HAVING missed out on a place in the All-Ireland League play-offs courtesy of a last game defeat to Instonians, who have rejoined the senior ranks, has left Clogher Valley coach, Stephen Bothwell even more determined than ever to claim the Ulster Championship One crown this term.

The Cran men kick-off their season with a tough home test against Carrick today at 2.30pm and while seen by many as pre-season favourites after a stunning campaign last year during which they won the All-Ireland and Ulster Junior Cups, Bothwell knows his talented young side won’t have it all their own way this time around either.

“One better than last year would do nicely this season!,” he admitted.

“That’s where we want to end up but it’s a different league to last year. There will be more tougher games because I think teams have strengthened.

“CI have got players in, so have Ballyclare, Dromore will be stronger, City of Derry have come down, Limavady have come up and Cooke will be there or there abouts.

“It’s good because I felt at the end of last year we needed more tougher games to set us up.”

In the lead-up to the new campaign, Clogher have enjoyed wins over All-Ireland 2B side Belfast Harlequins and Leinster outfit Ashbourne, neither of whom offered much resistance, much to Botwell’s chagrin.

“I wish we’d had a bit more of a full-on game because the players would have got more out of it,” he lamented.

“I’m no brighter after the game than I am before it, so I’ll just have to hope the boys are ready for Carrick because they haven’t been tested against Harlequins or Ashbourne.”

Ashbourne were their most recent opposition, at the Cran on Saturday, which the home side romped to a six tries to one success.

For the first 40 minutes, the visitors controlled large parts of the match against what was essentially a second XV home side and scored what was their only try within four minutes of the kick off.

The Valley responded with a Tain Haire try to even the scores for half-time.

With more of Clogher’s first XV entering the fray for the second half, Ashbourne quickly fell behind after the interval as tries from Michael Traynor, Richard Primrose, Matthew Bothwell and Stewart Douglas along with a penalty try gave the home side a 40 -7 win.

“We still have work to do on the training pitch,” Bothwell observed. “We need more consistency and that will come with repetition and hard work.

“I am pleased with the level of commitment from the players. There is a real fight for first team places, no-one’s place is safe and that will bring the performance level of the 1st and 2nd XV up.”

Prior to kick-off on Saturday, the teams observed a minute’s silence in memory of William Lyons, a long-time supporter of the club who sadly passed away last week just after watching the team’s win over Belfast Harlequins.

“His sense of humour and wit will be badly missed around the club. Our thoughts and prayers are with the whole family,” said a club spokesperson.