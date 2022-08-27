This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Clogher coach is targeting league title and promotion

  • 27 August 2022
Clogher coach is targeting league title and promotion
Valley's Adam Boles gets chased down by a pack of Ashbourne players
Chris CaldwellBy Chris Caldwell - 27 August 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Edwards delighted with Henley and World Cup successes Ward clinches Lady of the Lake race victory Omagh riders excel at UK Championships European top 30 finish in Munich for Ann-Marie

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY