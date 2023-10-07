Clogher targeting a winning start

CLOGHER Valley aren’t just going to make up the numbers during their first season as a senior club in the All-Ireland Leagues ahead of their debut at Ballina later today.

Stephen Bothwell’s men narrowly missed out on promotion two seasons ago to the all-conquering Instonians side who won AIL 2C at a canter last term before achieving their ultimate goal last year and they are hoping to bring the form that also earned them back-to-back All-Ireland Junior Cup titles with them into the senior leagues.

And given their impressive results in the Ulster Premiership so far this season when they have won at Bangor and Omagh Accies, either side of a narrow reverse at home to Instonians before defeating Belfast Harlequins at The Cran, it would appear they are well placed to not only survive, but thrive in the All-Ireland Leagues.

“We’re very much looking forward [to life in the AIL] because having gone through the Ulster League the way we did – I know it’s a different kettle of fish – but it’s some sort of guidance that we are able to compete,” Bothwell observed.

Clogher’s first port of call in 2C is Ballina. And while he’d have preferred to have started their maiden campaign at home, Bothwell’s not unduly worried about what is a trip into the unknown for his talented young side, feeling this game will provide them with a good warm-up for what will be more difficult challenges ahead with Tullamore to visit Fivemiletown the following week before a trip to Midleton which will conclude their first group of three fixtures.

“We’re only going up [to Ballina] on Saturday morning, so apart from getting up that wee bit earlier, it’s nothing new,” he explained.

“But while it’s the same process, you’re going to somewhere we’ve never been before in Ballina, which is good, so we’re easing ourselves into it rather than a full dig away to Midleton or somewhere like that.

“On the playing side of things, going from last year, they were at the bottom side of the table so you’re dipping your toe in against a lesser team in the league, so to speak, rather than going in against one of the top end sides like Tullamore.

“It’s good in both ways, but the added pressure is if we want to compete we have to go there and try and get points, so there’s pressure on us that way.

“We don’t want to go and make up the numbers, so it’s a big game in that regard.

“We have to take it that if this game was at the back end of the year then it would be a very important fixture, so it’s hard to get that importance instilled in the boys in our first game, but I think it’s important that we get off to a good start.

“We need to pick up points when we can and as often as we can.”

Ahead of their trip south today, Clogher’s squad will be much the same as the one that has competed in each of their Ulster Premiership games as Richard Primrose, Eugene McKenna, Robbie Mills and Regan Wilkinson continue their rehabilitations from injury and illness.