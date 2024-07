TRILLICK sit top of the Ladies Senior League table after a convincing win over Cappagh on Sunday.

Goals in either half from Amy McGinn and a contribution of six points from Emma McCarron steered Trillick to a 2-14 to 1-6 victory that put them a point clear of Errigal Ciaran.

Clonoe recorded their third win of the Division Two campaign on Sunday. Orlagh Gavin tagged on 1-4 and Orlaith O’Hagan 1-3 as they beat Cookstown by two points to go top. The Rahillys dominated the first half but Cookstown responded well Noleen McGurk got the other Clonoe goal.

Advertisement

Lisa Melly scored nine points as Loughmacrory remained top of Junior section one with a 1-20 to 3-7 win at home against Tattyreagh who are third. A dominant first half from the Lough had them nine points ahead and they maintained that cushion throughout the game.

Second placed Aghaloo hit six goals on Sunday as they accounted for Drumquin. Riona Gildernew, Aine Sherry, Erin McGinn and debutant Molly McDonald were among the goals. The Tones play Beragh with both in need of points.

Section two has Pomeroy top with maximum points ahead of a trip to Stewartstown.

The Harps will be keen to build on last week’s victory against Owen Roes. The Roes bounced back with a win over Urney on Sunday. The Columba’s remain pointless.

Tyrone ladies club football will take a break after this week’s series of games with the club season set to return on July 21st.