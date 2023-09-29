Clonoe clash a ‘free hit’- says Aghyaran’s McHugh

AGHYARAN are looking at Saturday’s Intermediate Championship quarter-final against hot-favourites Clonoe as ‘a free hit’.

Inspired by Ronan McHugh’s haul of 1-6 and an influential performance in midfield from Brendan Gallen, the St Davog’s saw off Tattyreagh by 2-10 to 0-9 in their first round clash last weekend, while Clonoe accounted for the Rock 2-11 to 1-6.

And while pleased to have progressed, McHugh admits that he and the rest of his Aghyaran team-mates are going to have to move through their gears significantly if they are to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.

“Tattyreagh won the Championship four or five years ago, so we knew they would make it sticky for us and we know we’ll probably have to play better if we are to have any chance against Clonoe,” he observed.

“It’s a free hit basically for us. They are massive favourites. We played them in the league and they beat us by 10 points or so, they are a good side, who probably shouldn’t be down in Division Two. But we’ll give it a good rattle and we’ll see where it takes us.”

Against Tattyreagh, Aghyaran had to not only overcome a stubborn opposition, but also a strong wind, which made life even more difficult for the St Davog’s.

But after making it through, McHugh admits the main emotion was relief rather than joy on this occasion.

“We were happy enough at half-time. We got a quick start but didn’t play great. We kept going and, it was a stronger wind than you’d think, so if you’d told us before the game we’d be two points up we’d have taken it,” he explained.

“We didn’t expect anything else, we knew they were going to make it sticky for us. We played them in the league, but they were missing 10 of their players. They definitely gave a better account of themselves tonight, frustrated us and we had to work hard for it.

“It’s nice to get over the first hurdle. It was definitely scrappy but it’s just about getting over the first hurdle, so we’re happy enough.”