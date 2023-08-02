Clonoe cruise past Owen Roes in top of the table clash

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION TWO ROUND-UP

Clonoe 2-12 Owen Roes 0-6

A SUPERB second half display saw Clonoe firmly consolidate their place at the top of Division Two following this emphatic victory.

The Rahilly’s remain top of the table following this result, and there was no doubting their absolute control when it mattered most in this home clash.

Just two points separated the teams at half-time, with Owen Roes leading by 0-4 to 0-2. But that changed dramatically on the resumption when the Rahilly’s dominated. They outscored their opponents by 2-10 to 0-2.

It was former Tyrone star, Connor McAliskey, who really turned on the style in this one. His accuracy from frees and play was embellished by a well-taken penalty goal to ensure that the two points were safely sealed long before the finish.

Away win for St.Davogs

Tattyreagh 0-8 Aghyaran 2-11

AGHYARAN may not have been at their best in this clash but they still proved too strong for Tattyreagh to remain in contention at the business end of the table and keep the hosts in trouble.

Paddy McNulty and Ethan McHugh had early points for the St.Davogs before Benny Gallen converted a “45” after his penalty had been saved by Niall Keyes. Keelan McDonagh, Callum Leonard, Niall Murray and Ciaran McCroary traded points with Ronan McNamee, Eoghan McHugh and Tiernan McSorley as Aghyaran edged the first half 0-6 to 0-5.

The second half was only four minutes old when Barry McMenamin bagged a goal and when McNamee, Eoghan McHugh and Brian Penrose tagged on points the visitors never looked back. McDonagh had another brace for the hosts but McNamee and Gallen pointed either side of a McNulty goal as Aghyaran ran out comfortable winners.

Majors from the Mayses prove crucial

Killeeshil 1-9 Naomh Eoghan 3-9

NAOMH Eoghan eased themselves towards the middle of the division two table thanks to this six point success away to a Killeeshil side who are still waiting to break their duck.

Scores proved difficult to come by in the first half at St.Marys Park with a Tiarnan Mayse goal allowing Naomh Eoghan to lead 1-3 to 0-2, Conor Traynor and Tomas Hoy among the points for their respective clubs.

Killeeshil enjoyed a great start to the second half with a first minute goal from Liam Traynor but Naomh Eoghan responded with points from Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Mayse before the latter scored a 41st minute major. Hoy and Daniel Rafferty had Killeeshil points but Eoin Devine and Ryan Mayse cancelled those out before the latter made sure of victory with an injury time goal.

Comprehensive win for Gortin

Gortin 2-18 Strabane 1-7

TWO sides in the bottom four in the table went head to head here and it was Gortin who came out on top with plenty to spare for a win that they hope will kick start their season.

The home side were on the front foot throughout and they were well on their way to victory by halftime having established a 1-9 to 0-3 lead. Odhran Brolly got their goal with Shane Clarke, Brian McGarvey and Patrick McCullagh among their points, Oran McGrath on target for the Sigersons.

Brolly, McGarvey and Liam Og Mossey all added a brace of points each for Gortin in the second half and while McGrath took his personal haul to 1-5 and Haydn McNamee and Oisin McGillion added points Strabane were always fighting a losing battle. Mossey put the icing on the cake for the St.Patricks with a late goal.

Derby ends all square

Rock 1-12 Kildress 1-12

AS expected this local derby was keenly contested from start to finish with Rock hitting 1-2 in the closing five minutes to earn a share off the spoils at home to Kildress.

It was Rock who greeted the halftime whistle with their noses just in front, 06 to 0-5, thanks to points from Diarmuid Carroll, Thomas Mackle (3) and the McGarrity brothers Aidan and Conor, Mattie McGuigan and Shay Murphy with a brace each for the Wolfe Tones.

Rock had the opening two points of the second half but then Kildress hit 1-6 without reply to take control with Philip Lennon getting the goal and McGuigan and Johnny Connolly points. Both sides were reduced to fourteen men after Mark McAleer and Lennon were dismissed before a late Aidan McGarrity goal gave Rock hope. Carroll then reduced the deficit to the minimum before Conor McGarrity landed the injury time equaliser.

Plunketts up to fifth

Pomeroy 1-12 Stewartstown 1-6

POMEROY leapfrogged over Stewartstown up to fifth place in the table after a strong second half performance at Plunkett Park saw them deservedly come out on top.

There was nothing between the sides in the opening period with the Plunketts marginally ahead at 0-5 to 0-4 with Ryan Loughran and Frank Burns getting a couple of points each, Tiernan Rush doing likewise for the Harps with Anton Coyle also on target.

A brace of Conor Quinn frees inside five minutes of the restart saw the lead change hands but then Pomeroy took control. Hugh McNamee hit 1-2 with Burns tagging on four points and the issue was already beyond doubt before Stewartstown got a late consolation goal in injury time from Dylan McElhatton.

Goals prove key for Red Knights

Beragh 3-10 Derrylaughan 0-11

BERAGH moved clear in second place in the table and only two points off the pace after goals proved crucial at St.Marys Park in this victory over Derrylaughan.

Conor Owens got the first major in the 11th minute and Martin Rodgers got their second in injury time as they established a 2-5 to 0-5 interval advantage, Cathal Owens, Oisin Donnelly, Conor McCabe and Ciaran Gervin with points for their respective sides.

A 41st minute goal from Ben McSorley left Beragh with a healthy cushion and they never looked back. Gervin, James Donnelly and Cathal Cushnahan weighed in with points for the Kevin Barrys but the Red Knights saw the game out with further scores from Oran Treacy and Rodgers.

Superb away win for Eire Ogs

Moy 2-7 Clogher 1-14

CLOGHER secured a crucial victory in their efforts to get away from the danger zone when they upset the odds with a fully merited win away to Moy.

The Eire Ogs were the better side in the first half and that was reflected on the scoreboard as they led 0-9 to 0-5. Marc McConnell (3), Ryan McCaughey (2) and Jamie Callaghan were among their scorers with Ryan Coleman and Michael Conroy responding for Moy.

McCaughey kicked the opening three Clogher second half points but then Moy mounted a comeback. Coleman and Conroy both scored goals and all of a sudden Moy had their noses in front. The visitors didn’t panic though with McConnell scoring 1-1 before McCaughey weighed in with the late insurance point.