Clonoe Ladies lose out in Ulster Final

A POWERHOUSE contribution from Castleblayney’s Jodie McQuillan ended Clonoe’s hopes of a first Ulster title at Omagh on Sunday. McQuillan spearheaded the Blayney attack scoring 2-5 as the Tyrone champions failed to make a mark in the contest. Only briefly did the bumper crowd see anything of quality from the Rahillys who despite leading in the first half were always second-best.

Clonoe can have few complaints. They were too reliant on Orlagh Gavin and Sinead Hanna to work the scores. Gavin was forced to come out the park scavenging for the ball when their opponents cut the supply chain after a bright opening quarter.

This was an impressive display from Castleblayney. While McQuillan did most of the damage the dynamic runs from half back of 16 year old Hazel Hughes were key to the Monaghan side’s win. She created numerous openings teeing up several scores over the hour dominated by her side.

Clonoe’s Eimear Cushnahan and Maeve Mac Oscar shone at times. Gavin and Hanna did their best while goalkeeper Liza McKee made a couple of key stops in the second half but overall it was not enough from the Tyrone champions.

Early points from Hughes and McQuillan kick started the encounter but despite having the breeze at their backs ‘Blayney failed to build early on with Clonoe taking an early grip on proceedings. Gavin hit four points, and Aoife Coyle another, yet a moment of magic changed the game.

Grace Hanratty took a quick free that released McQuillan who lashed the ball past Liza Mc Kee from close range to level the tie. Gavin and Ruddin exchanged points but well taken points from Aoife Connolly and a brace from the dead ball from distance from McQuillan put Blayney three up.

In the closing stages of the half both McQuillan and Gavin landed massive scores to leave three between the sides by the break. Neither goalkeeper was troubled in the opening half despite some fine passages of play.

Within two minutes of the restart Mc Kee was quickest to react when Aoibheann McCooey closed in for a Faugh’s goal but soon after she was beaten by a well worked move. Laura Connolly carried through the Clonoe defence, laid off to McQuillan who expertly picked out Orlaith Maguire who slammed the ball to McKee’s net.

McKee saved her side when she tipped over Hughes goal-bound effort and as Maguire flashed over a ninth point the gap was now eight going into the final quarter. McCooey dropped over a tenth point as Clonoe made a raft of changes, Bronagh Mac Oscar, Aioife O’Hagan Niamh O’Hagan and Chloe Donnelly all introduced.

Niamh O’Hagan, Coyle and Aine Heagney all pressed for a goal, their efforts blocked in a frantic attack. Mac Oscar carved open the defence on several occasions and there was purpose about the Tyrone side as Hanna pointed with eight minutes left.

Just when it looked as if they could stage a comeback they were hit by a killer third goal. McCooey did well with a quick ball through to McQuillan and she made no mistake as she rolled the ball to the right of McKee.

Credit to Clonoe they never dropped their heads. Heagney came more into the game and pointed and Gavin drilled in a late consolation goal, but it was Mc Quillan who had the final say with her fifth point as Fionnula O’Neill picked up a yellow card before the end.

