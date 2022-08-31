Clonoe Ladies win Junior League

Clonoe 4-9

Loughmacrory 1-8

CLONOE booked their place in Intermediate football next season with a ten point win over Loughmacrory at Galbally on Saturday evening in the Division Three Final, with the impressive Orlagh Gavin scoring 2-2 to lead her side to the win.

Advertisement

Just two points separated the sides at the break Clonoe with the advantage. Loughmacrory goalkeeper Kellie Boyle was outstanding for her side throughout the first half saving two Gavin penalties and was also on hand to make a couple of further key saves.

Kerri Ward, the Gallaghers and Aoife Kelly carried a real threat for the Lough, while Sinead Hanna, Shannon Donnelly, Alicia Devlin and Gavin were in top form for Clonoe.

Gavin scored the first of her goals minutes into the tie but it was the Lough who led by the end of the first quarter with three points from Grimes and one from Oonagh Gallagher. They also tested Lisa McKee in the Clonoe goal with Aofe Kelly’s effort saved.

At the other end Boyle denied Gavin who went in one on one as Alica Devlin added a point

Both teams carved out chances and the quality of the football was top notch with both defences busy throughout in a keenly contested contest that appeared to turn on a penalty call when Gavin went down in a challenge. The spot kick, just shy of the break gave Clonoe a real chance to get back in front.

In a drama filled few minutes Gavin’s initial shot was well saved by Boyle but in the resultant melee they secured another spot kick. Again Boyle saved from Gavin but on the rebound she made no mistake.

In a flurry of scores deep in injury time both sides found the range. Devlin, Caoimhe Coyle and Sinead Hanna pointed for the Rahilly’s before Grimes landed a point and Bronagh Gallagher sent Kelly in for a crucial goal to leave it a two point advantage for Clonoe.

Advertisement

Through the initial stages of the second half it was nip and tuck, both having plenty of ball although it was Clonoe who forged ahead. Aine Haigney, Briana Quinn and Gavin added points. Loughmacrory did carry a threat although the loss of Niamh Fox who was a key performer through the spine of St Teresa’s was a big blow to them.

Loughmacrory only managed a single point in twenty minutes of play and as Coyle and Niamh Donaghy added goals there was no way back for the Lough with Clonoe sealing the win

Clonoe Scorers: Orlagh Gavin 2-2, Caoimhe Coyle 1-1, Niamh Donaghy 1-0,Alicia Devlin 0-2, Aine Heagney 0-2. Sinead Hanna and Briana Quinn 0-1each.

Loughmacrory Scorers: Kerri Grimes 0-7, Aoife Kelly 1-0, Orlagh Gallagher 0-1