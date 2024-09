TWO major matches now await to define a first season back in the senior ranks for the Clonoe O’Rahilly’s.

First up is their Senior Championship clash under the floodlights at O’Neill Park in Dungannon on Monday against their old rivals from Coalisland.

Then, sometime in October or November comes the second clash, this time in a relegation play-off.

Both are carrying great importance for the clubs. But it’s fair to say that, while the Championship tie looks set to be a real tantalising tussle, winning the play-off is probably of even more importance for the future prospects of these proud teams.

Clonoe’s Dan McNulty remains a key figure for him. They have been back in the top flight following a successful

Division Two campaign in 2023. He has no doubt about the importance of the games awaiting them as this year reaches its climax.

” We’re well used to te rivalry now and once you hit the field it’s about turning on the football mode,” he said. ” Hopefully it will go well and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to progress.

” I don’t think last year in Division Two did us any harm. It sort of helped to build us back up. There’s new managers

and a new plan in place this year, but that’s not going to happen overnight and if we stay up this year then that’s a good platform to get going again.

” At this time of the year, it’s all about a bit of luck. If we happen to beat Coalisland then there’s another game for us as well.”

Clonoe and Coalisland are no strangers to O’Neill Cup success in recent years. Even just two years ago, with their relegation already certain, the Rahilly’s progressed all the way to the semi-final in what was a real herculean effort.

More of the same would do nicely for them as this 2024 Senior Championship gets underway.

” Sometimes you need the experience and it’s not easy to keep the conveyor belt going, “added McNulty.

” Last year in Division Two brought a lot of our young lads on. Both our matches against Coalisland are very important. Truthfully, the second one is the main one which will keep us in senior football and earn us those bragging rights. If it doesn’t go our way the first night in the Championship, then there’s still another battle ahead.”

Whatever happens in the league later, that Championship clash against the Fianna in Dungannon certainly promises to be a classic meeting of these perennial rivals.