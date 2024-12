THE Christmas grading for Omagh Jiu Jitsu students took place at Omagh Leisure Complex where National Coach David Toney, 9th Dan WJJF-Ireland, travelled to conduct the proceedings and ensure that all students worked to their best ability to make the standard for their tests.

All students performed exceptionally well, passed their exams, and were presented with their new belts, and certificates.

Parents and students alike gave very positive feedback about the professionalism of the grading and the club.

The weekend before, three senior students from Omagh Jiu-Jitsu travelled to Belfast, where they earned their brown and white belts during the National Grading. This is the assessment carried out for more advanced grades for students from all over Northern Ireland.

Congratulations to everyone on their achievements, and keep up the excellent work!

In October, the club celebrated the 20th anniversary of Omagh Jiu-Jitsu with a special class led by National Coach, Sensei Toney. This was attended by students and coaches from sister WJJF clubs to show their support for Sensei Michal.

Typically, during autumn, Omagh Jiu-Jitsu organizes a 6-week Women’s Self-Defence course or workshop in one of Omagh’s schools. Unfortunately, due to family circumstances, Sensei Michal was unable to organize this year’s sessions.

After such a busy year, students are surely ready for the Christmas break now. Sensei Michal said: “In January, we will be recruiting new students for both junior and senior classes.

“If you’re looking to try something different, meet new people, improve your fitness and cardio, and learn new self-defence skills regardless of age, fitness level, or background, please feel free to contact us at Omagh Ju Jitsu & Self Defence for more information.”

With such great work, and the support of the community, Omagh Jiu-Jitsu are set to run for another successful 20 years!