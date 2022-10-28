Clubs asked to consider early kick-off option on a Saturday

FIXTURES secretary of the Fermanagh and Western League, Malcolm McVitty has urged clubs to consider earlier kick-off times on a Saturday.

Due to increasing demands on a limited pool of local referees, it’s becoming more and more difficult to ensure that all games in the Fermanagh and Western League are covered by a qualified match official.

A few weeks ago six reserve team games were postponed because no referee was available.

Referee appointment officer Basil Marshall said that was a one-off, however, he did admit that more referees were needed to ensure all games would be covered in the future.

Clubs have been encouraged to show flexibility by the governing body and to think outside the box when it comes to moving fixtures away from the 2.30pm slot on a Saturday in an attempt to take pressure off the system, so to speak.

So far there has been something of a reluctance to break with tradition and, following a discussion on this week’s Ulster Herald Bootroom podcast, Mr McVitty suggested that clubs should perhaps consider an earlier kick-off time on a Saturday.

In a message he wrote, “The biggest issue with clubs trying to move games to a Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Monday nights is teams use facilties for training and youth team training/matches.

“For example the IFA Small Sided Games takes over both 3G pitches at the Bawnacre on Monday nights. The likes of the Bawnacre, Youth Sport and Castle Park are predominantly used for youth games on Friday night.

“It might suit better if clubs moved to an earlier kick off time on a Saturday, for example 12 noon and then a game can still go ahead at 2.30pm.”

Clubs in the Fermanagh and Western League have the option to change kick-off times providing they have agreement with the opposing club and have given sufficent notice