Clubs join together for charity donation in memory of Damian

DONATIONS at the gate from last week’s league hurling game between Naomh Column Cille and Eoghan Ruadh played at Fr Peter Campbell Park, Coalisland, have been handed over to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust in memory of star hurler Damian Casey.

It was the first meeting between Naomh Column Cille and Damian Casey’s club since his tragic passing in Spain in July.

The game was effectively a championship semi-final as the winners went through to play in the Tyrone senior championship final. It drew a large crowd at the home of Coalisland which usually hosts football games. For the record Naomh Colum Cille won on a scoreline of 1-13 to 0-13 and will meet Éire Óg in the final on Saturday, October 22.

Naomh Colum Cille chairman Damian (Mór) O’Neill said, “It was a joint effort between us and the Fianna. It was a home game for us and the Fianna very kindly let us use their ground and offered us the gate from the game. We decided to take donations for the Kevin Bell Trust as it was the first time we have played Eoghan Ruadh since Damian passed away. The Fianna were of course happy to go with that.

“It is a very worthwhile cause and many Irish families have needed it and sadly will in the future. Many people put in much more than the regular admission fee. It was really aimed at local supporters in the Coalisland/Clonoe area as Dungannon people have made a huge effort donating so much at their clubs. There was a decent crowd, many of whom don’t usually go to hurling games. They were treated to a great night of skills and excitement.”

A staggering £37,000 has been raised through Eoghan Ruadh hurling club for the Kevin Bell Repatriation trust in memory of their star player. Moneys are also being sent to the club from fundraising events and donations at games.

Tony Donnelly chairman of Eoghan Ruadh said, ”We are grateful to Naomh Colum Cille and Coalisland Fianna for this very generous donation and using the game to raise funds for the charity.

“The Kevin Bell Trust does incredible work. It has an expertise that can cut through legislation that grieving families would struggle to deal with.

“The response across the community has been reflective of how popular Damian was.”