Clubs join together for charity donation in memory of Damian

  • 11 October 2022
Clubs join together for charity donation in memory of Damian
Tony Donnelly, centre, chairman of Eoghan Ruadh hurling club, Dungannon, receives a cheque for £1100 from Gerard McStravock, left, Chair of Coalisland Fianna, and Damian O'Neill, chair of Naomh Colum Cille, hurling club. The proceeds were gate receipts from a recent championship hurling semi-final, between Eoghan Ruadh and Naomh Colum Cille, at the Fianna club, Coalisland, and were donated to the Kevin Bell repatriation fund. MC 70
Ronan McSherry - 11 October 2022
