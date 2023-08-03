Cookstown and Augher still setting the pace

ACL DIVISION THREE ROUND-UP

Augher 0-10 Cookstown 3-10

Cookstown scored goals at opportune times to assist them in fending off a spirited St Macartan’s display at Fr Hackett Park on Friday evening.

The Fr Rocks were protecting an unbeaten record from their first ten league games, whereas the St Macartan’s began play in joint third on fourteen points. Neither squad lacked motivation then for a match that tended to feature spells in the ascendancy for both sides.

Cookstown began best and they established a 1-3 to 0-0 advantage before Augher found their feet. The St Macartan’s pulled the leeway back to just one point as Odhran McGinn and Cathal McKenna in midfield plus Niall McCaughey, Martin McElhatton and team-mates exerted more influence. Cookstown, though, netted just before the interval whistle to take a 2-3 to 0-5 lead into the break.

The St Macartan’s scored the opening two points of the second half but Cookstown responded with points of their own and later on their third goal put added daylight between the teams. Augher kept trying to the finish but the game had slipped away from them.

Fintona sink Sarsfields

Fintona 0-14 Drumragh 0-7

FINTONA found an extra edge in range of the posts to seal an eleventh league win when defeating Drumragh at Fr Lawrence Park on Friday evening.

The first 30 minutes were rather cagey and ended with the Pearses just ahead on a 0-6 to 0-5 scoreline. Conor McGillion, Aidan Donnelly, Caolan Donnelly, Jared Brogan, Niall Murray(free) and keeper Cathal Gillespie(free) comprised the home score account. Cian Murphy(0-2), Daniel O’Neill, Tommy Murphy and Niall McCarney responded with Drumragh points by half-time.

Drumragh struggled for second half scores but Cian Murphy did get two for the Sarsfields. Fintona fared better in the score stakes as they sealed victory ahead of this week’s fixture against joint leaders Cookstown.

Conor McGillion had two early frees for Fintona who then scored six points in the closing eleven minutes through Peter McGlynn(free), Conor McGillion(0-2), Cathal Gillespie(free), Odhran Hughes and Zach Devine.

Tones make their point

Drumquin 0-21 Glenelly 0-8

THIS tie paired two teams enjoying decent recent results as Drumquin hosted Glenelly at McGirr Park and the Tones turned on the turbo in terms of their point scoring.

Both the Tones and St Joseph’s had made winning returns after the July holiday break over Augher and Eskra respectively. Glenelly tried to keep tabs on the Tones as play progressed but the St Joseph’s were chasing the game. The visitors did score eight times as Ronan O’Kane and Garrett O’Neill contributed point braces but goals were required to change the unfolding match script.

Oisin Gormley scored seven points for Drumquin on the evening and Finnen Patterson supplied six of his side’s scores. Frankie McAlynn fired over three points as Benny Gormley, Matthew McDermott, Niall McAlynn, Oisin McDermott and Sean McDonagh contributed singles.

The victory lifts Drumquin into joint third place on 16 points as their good run of form continues.

Aghaloo follow up at home

Aghaloo 1-14 Eskra 1-9

A strong first half display provided the foundation for Aghaloo to go on and record this home success over Eskra.

Hosts Aghaloo started play following victory in round ten at Drumragh, whereas Eskra faced a recovery mission after defeat against Glenelly. The Emmets faced a tough task following a first half here in which Aghaloo enjoyed the better of the scoring exchanges. The O’Neill’s headed for the interval leading by 0-11 to 0-3 with Gary O’Gorman, Niall McElroy and Padraig McGeary prominent on the score front.

Eskra, who had first half points from Cathal Meegan, Joe McCarroll and Conor O’Hagan, made more inroads up front in the closing 30 minutes. Cathal Meegan found the net for the Emmets plus Joe McCarroll had two frees and Aaron Kelly converted a brace of 45’s. Cathal Meegan also scored a point double but Aghaloo got a late goal via James O’Hara to make sure of the league points.

Quinn hits clinching goal

Errigal Ciaran III 1-12 Castlederg 0-12

MICK Quinn scored the only goal of the game as Errigal Ciaran got the better of Castlederg by a three-point margin in Saturday’s tie at Cardinal MacRory Park.

Home team Errigal Ciaran III were fresh from their round ten away win over Brocagh but Castlederg had picked up their first league point the week before and the St Eugene’s played well again to push this game close. The St Eugene’s matched the home team point for point as Adam Traynor and Daire Corry landed 0-4 apiece but Mick Quinn’s major ultimately proved the difference.

Daniel Blake played a key role as well for Errigal Ciaran as he sent over six scores to bolster his team’s impetus. Goal scorer Quinn, Darren Carson, Davy Harte, Ciaran McGinley, Darren Carson and Eoin McCabe also pointed as Errigal reached the ten-point mark.

Emmets on song

Killyman 0-5 Brocagh 2-9

THE St Mary’s and Emmets met in a local derby contest that included two Brocagh goals to help seal success on a big weekend for the club.

Both teams were keen to improve their table locations before heading into August and Brocagh emerged with the win on this occasion. The host St Mary’s battled all the way but first half Brocagh goals from James McKiver and Eoin O’Neill helped their team establish an interval lead of 2-6 to 0-4. Jimmy Buckley was one of the entertainers lined up for Brocagh’s 100th anniversary club celebrations over the weekend and the Brocagh players claimed two league points by way of setting a celebratory tone for the occasion.

Mickey Hughes(0-4), Brandon McKiver(0-1) and Donal Robinson(0-1) plus goal scorers Eoin O’Neil with 0-1 and James McKiver on 0-2 completed the Brocagh scoring.

Fifth victory for Roes

Brackaville 0-16 Donaghmore III 1-5

THE St Patrick’s of Donaghmore made the short Saturday trip to Brackavlle where the home side proved productive in terms of point scoring to seal their fifth league win of the campaign.

Donaghmore III faced the opened whistle still seeking to get their first points on the board and they encountered a Brackaville team that have been showing improvement of late. The St Patrick’s did net the only goal of proceedings and they headed for half-time all-square on 1-3 to 0-6 but the guests couldn’t compile enough second half scores to keep tabs on the hosts. Dale McSorley led the scoring returns for Brackaville with four points, backed up by three from Shea Fee and Gary Ferguson on two. The St Patrick’s kept working hard but Brackaville outpointed Donaghmore by ten to two during the course of the second 30 minutes.

Goal separates the sides

Derrytresk 1-8 Urney 0-8

THE St Columba’s journeyed to loughshore country on Friday evening for a tie with Derrytresk that went the way of the home team.

Urney were chasing back-to-back successes following victory over Killyman in round ten and the St Columba’s were not far away from taking something out of the game at Derrytresk. Niall Gavin from Derrytresk and Johnny Lafferty on behalf of the St Columba’s each contributed six points for their respective camps as the score exchanges remained pretty tight throughout.

Friday’s contest produced one goal and it proved a decisive one scoreboard wise as Ultan McKee found the back of Urney’s net.

A goal was always going to be an important statistic in a fairly low-scoring affair and McKee’s effort divided the sides by the finish. The St Columba’s stayed right in the mix but just couldn’t get that extra score or more.