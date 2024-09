Cookstown 2-16 Carrickmore 2-11

A LATE scoring spurt made all the difference for Cookstown as they completed the Minor League and Championship Grade One double with this hard-fought victory over their Carrickmore rivals on Saturday at Edendork.

Both teams produced a really entertaining grade one league decider, with control ebbing and flowing between the two throughout. But it was the Fr Rocks who came strongest when it mattered most during the closing stages.

It was Carrickmore though who had raced into a narrow lead thanks to a goal from Tiarnan Loughran. That put them 2-11 to 2-10 with 10 minutes left, before the Fr Rocks scored six points in a row to seal a win that will have been especially satisfying for those behind their impressive youth efforts in recent years.

Cookstown’s strong finished reflected their big start to this final. Eoin Long, Conal Sheehy and Lorcan McMurray all pointed to see them race into an early advantage. However, their hopes of consolidating that were halted by the determination of the Carmen boys.

Tiarnan Loughran was accurate from frees, and points courtesy of him, Francis Hurson and James McCallan ensured that the issue remained finely poised approaching the interval break. By then the teams were level at 0-5 each, and the stage was set for a dramatic finale to the opening period.

Eoin Long remained a key figure for Cookstown and he edged them ahead again. Then, two goals in the space of minutes enlivened the tussle.

Firstly, great work from Mattie McNally set-up Tiarnan Loughran who made no mistake with a great shot to the net. That put them ahead by 1-6 to 0-7, but the lead didn’t last long. Almost straight from the next attack, Luke Neeson responded for Cookstown when he smashed home a penalty following a foul on Charlie McElhenney.

The Fr Rocks lead by 1-7 to 1-6 at half-time and raced out of the blocks again on the resumption. Three points in quick succession from Lorcan McMurray saw them regain the lead and they were really flying when Karol Wawrynkiewicz volleyed the ball to the net after an initial shot from Charlie Mulligan had been blocked.

Things were looking bad for Carrickmore at this stage as they trailed by 2-10 to 1-6. But their battling qualities came very much to the fore and they were soon right back in contention.

Aidan Woods got them going with a point before Tiarnan Loughran stepped up. He further reduced the deficit by firing home a great goal and then a point. Suddenly Carrickmore were 2-11 to 2-10 ahead, but that was as good as it got for them.

Instead, when it mattered most, Cookstown found their form. Points from Eoin Long, Lorcan McMurray, Karol Wawrynkiewicz and Rian McKeever saw them come from behind to win by five at the finish.

The Scorers

Cookstown

Eoin Long 0-6 (3f), Lorcan McMurray 0-6 (3f), Luke Neeson 1-0, Karol Wawrynkiewicz 1-1, Rian McIvor 0-1, Conal Sheehy 0-1.

Carrickmore

Tiarnan Loughran 1-5 (3f), Aidan Woods 0-2 (2f), Mattie McNally 0-1 (1f), Francie Hurson 0-1, James McCallan 0-1, Shea Munroe 0-1.