Cookstown open some daylight at the top of Division Three

Cookstown 1-8 Aghaloo 0-6

LEAGUE leaders Cookstown followed up Friday’s win over Fintona with another low-scoring success at home to Aghaloo on Sunday.

The Fr Rocks had edged past Fintona by 1-6 to 0-8 in that round 12 top-of-the-table encounter and they held Aghaloo at bay on a 1-8 to 0-6 score as they sealed league win number thirteen. Cookstown scored an important goal in their win over Fintona and they netted another notable three-pointer on this occasion through John Gilmore who struck in the second half.

Aghaloo had shaded a cagey opening half by 0-4 to 0-3 as Niall McElroy landed some tidy scores but Matthew Carberry, Callan Kelly and company provided points alongside Gilmore’s major to guide the Fr Rocks in a winning direction. Niall McElroy finished on 0-4 for Aghaloo but the O’Neill’s found scores tricky to find as the game swayed towards the Fr Rocks for that 13th success of the season.

Points at a premium

Drumragh 0-6 Glenelly 0-6

THE Sarsfields and St Joseph’s could not be separated after a low-scoring Sunday contest in Clanabogan that yielded just the twelve points overall.

It was one of those games where both teams had to work extra hard for scores and neither side could find their usual flow. There was waywardness at either end in range of the posts but the two defences did well to restrict chances for the respective forward units. The result means that Drumragh have 17 points and Glenelly are on 13 with four fixtures remaining for each team.

Cormac McBride (0-2), keeper Conor McAneney (2f), Lorcan McCullagh and Garrett O’Neill were the St Joseph score suppliers, with Kevin Marron (0-2), Gareth Haughey (0-2), Kian Murphy and Malachy McManus registering for the Sarsfields. The two teams will reflect back and feel that they had opportunities to grab both league points but they each had to settle for a share of the honours.

Derrytresk take ‘derby’ honours

Brocagh 1-6 Derrytresk 2-9

THE Emmets welcomed ‘the men from the hill’ for a local derby contest on Sunday and it was the away side who claimed victory as the concluding whistle sounded.

Derrytresk got the better of the first half exchanges to show ahead on a 1-7 to 1-3 scoreline. James McKiver netted for Brocagh before the break and Michael Hughes sent over three points into the bargain as the Emmets turned round with four points to make up. Niall Gavin netted for Derrytresk and led the point tally too as they established an advantage.

Brocagh continued to try hard but the Emmets were only able to register three second half scores through Mickey Hughes(0-2) and Dean Canavan. Derrytresk found points hard to find too in this half but Niall Gavin scored his second goal before finishing on 2-4 overall to help his side succeed.

Tones keep up the march

Clann na nGael 1-14 Drumquin 1-20

CLANN na nGael posted a pretty decent scoreboard return of 1-14 here on Sunday but Drumquin maintained their productive form to outpoint their hosts by a margin of six at the finish.

It’s a result that leaves Drumquin placed third in the table on twenty points. Clann na nGael are further down the table pecking order but they again served up a spirited display. Shea Browne scored four points for the home team, with Gareth McDermott adding three and Robbie Conway two to complement a Ryan Tummon goal.

Oisin Gormley sent over a ten-point tally for the Tones as he mixed play and place conversions along the way. Sean McDonagh netted the away goal and McDonagh also claimed four points to boost his team’s total. Finnen Patterson chipped in with a tidy five-point contribution and Barry Gormley got on the scoresheet with a single point as well.

St Columba’s seal the verdict

Urney 1-13 Castlederg 1-11

THE host St Columba’s won this North Tyrone ‘derby’ contest following a well-contested tussle with the St Eugene’s in their round 13 fixture on Sunday.

Two points divided the teams at close of play and there wasn’t much to choose between them as play unfolded in a decent game of football. Johnny Lafferty lofted over five points as Urney moved into a 0-10 to 0-7 lead by the midway phase but Castlederg kept in close contact with Daire Corry prominent on the points front for the St Eugene’s.

Daire Corry brought his points account to seven on behalf of Castlederg by the finish of play plus Cian Harper found Urney’s net for the St Columba’s. They tried to unearth further scores but Sean Hughes had a home goal to aid their cause and Johnny Lafferty tagged on three more points for a 0-8 tally in overall terms for the St Columba’s.

Emmets find goal touch

Eskra 5-13 Brackaville 1-9

THE Emmets of Eskra discovered their goal touch at home to Brackaville on Monday evening as they made it two wins from their weekend outings.

Both sides had recorded wins in their round 12 encounters a few days previous to this Monday meeting, with the Emmets defeating Donaghmore III and the Roes edging past Errigal Ciaran III. Brackaville, though, were soon on the backfoot in this one after Cathal Meegan and Joe McCarroll netted home goals inside the first five minutes. Points from Thomas Meegan, Martin McGinley, Mickey Woods, Cathal Meegan and Joe McCarroll left the Roes with plenty of work to do.

Brackaville did strike for a goal of their own but further Eskra goals in the closing half by Mickey Woods, Paul Turbitt and Thomas Meegan put the game beyond the reach of the Roes. Eskra’s double weekend victories leave the Emmets placed in joint fourth alongside Augher on 18 points.

Errigal back to winning ways

Killyman 1-12 Errigal Ciaran III 4-12

FOUR goals helped Errigal Ciaran III return to the winning habit in Killyman on Monday after a narrow round 13 reversal at the hands of Brackaville.

The host St Mary’s, defeated by Drumquin in round 12, staged a spirited show on Monday but they were battling against the concession of those goals and trying to bridge the gap as play progressed. The win means that Errigal Ciaran move into tenth place in the table standings with 12 points from 12 games.

Ciaran McGinley netted twice for Errigal Ciaran III here and he tagged on three points for a 2-3 contribution. Davy Harte supplied 1-4 to the away account, with Ciaran Traynor providing 1-1. Daniel Blake and Mick Quinn both sent over point braces. Enda McGahan and Ryan McKenna were among the weekend scorers for the St Mary’s.

Close call for St Macartan’s

Donaghmore III 3-9 Augher 1-16

THERE was a single point between the St Patrick’s and St Macartan’s after a Monday evening tussle that went right down to the wire before a relieved Augher team claimed victory.

Donaghmore began play still seeking their first league points, whereas Augher were chasing a win to keep the St Macartan’s well positioned in the play-off race. The St Macartan’s narrowly defeated Castlederg three days earlier and Donaghmore had been beaten by Eskra. The St Patrick’s got very close to getting something from their meeting with Augher and the performance will give them optimism going forward.

Augher only made it over the line as the St Macartan’s claimed a joint fourth spot in the table with four rounds of matches remaining in the league programme. Darragh Kavanagh, Aiden McElroy, Raymond McElroy and company enjoyed decent weekends on the scoreboard as the St Macartan’s aim to finish the season with a flourish.