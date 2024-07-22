Corr free settles derby in Fianna’s favour

COALISLAND 1-11 CLONOE 0-13

THE bite and intensity that is always synonymous with local derby blockbusters helped keep a bumper crowd royally entertained at Fr Campbell Park on Friday evening, with the spoils eventually going to the hosts Coalisland right at the death.

Sean Liam Corr planted a 63rd minute free over the black spot to kill off Clonoe’s challenge, though few would really have argued with a drawn outcome after an evenly fought tussle.

The result eased the Fianna ahead of their local foes at the foot of the Division One table, but in truth both teams can take a great deal of encouragement from the contest, as they each look to clamber away from the drop zone in the coming weeks.

Coalisland’s two county men- Michael McKernan and Niall Devlin- both really came to the fore in the closing stages with the match there to be won, and given they were missing two other Tyrone stars in Padraig Hampsey and Tiernan Quinn, it will add to their level of satisfaction at the final result.

For the Rahillys Shea Coney and Declan McClure provided an effective attacking outlet with their foraging runs from deep, while experienced campaigner Connor McAliskey looked lively anytime he was fed decent ball up front.

Captain Daniel McNulty fisted over the opener for the visitors but after Cormac O’Hagan slotted an equalising free, Coalisland swooped for a second minute goal. Peter Herron sped up the left and squared for Paul Corr to fist into the unguarded net from close range. And with Sean Liam Corr knocking over a free soon after the hosts led 1-2 to 0-1.

McAliskey twice swivelled to convert in some style to split the deficit in half but at times Clonoe were their own worst enemies, pumping in some aimless deliveries from deep which were dealt with comfortably by the Fianna back line.

The home side were more clinical in their forward thrusts and Cormac O’Hagan (free) and sub James McCann both registered to extend their advantage to four once again.

A further O’Hagan free was cancelled out by Daniel McNulty’s effort at the other end, after he steamrollered up the middle, and in the closing stages of the first period, Clonoe began to assert a degree of control, with sub Daryl Magee a sprightly presence.

He was twice on target (one free) though he may feel he should have found the net with the other after being picked out brilliantly inside by McAliskey. But with midfielder Declan McClure also floating over an excellent score, the gap was reduced to the bare minimum, 1-5 to 0-7, at half-time.

Corr and McAliskey traded pointed frees on the restart, before Shea Coney stripped Devlin to breakaway on the Coalisland goal but he couldn’t direct his effort on target.

Despite that miss the momentum appeared with the Rahillys and a brace of McAliskey frees and neat Ciaran Corr conversion had them ahead 0-11 to 1-6 just past the three quarter mark.

That remained their cushion as Peter Herron and Fintan McClure split the posts with polished attempts at either end, but from there to the close Coalisland found another gear.

They could even afford to miss a penalty as Sean Liam Corr blazed over the bar from the spot, just seconds after Niall Devlin rattled the crossbar.

A Corr free and fisted Sean McNally point edged the Fianna in front and while McAliskey knocked over an equalising free, there was to be one final twist as Corr hammered over that late winner from the dead ball.

The Scorers

Coalisland

Sean Liam Corr (0-5,5f), Cormac O’Hagan (0-3,3f), Paul Corr (1-0), Peter Herron, Sean McNally, James McCann (0-1 each)

Clonoe

Connor McAliskey (0-6,4f), Daniel McNulty (0-2), Daryl Magee (0-2,1f), Declan McClure, Ciaran Corr, Fintan McClure (0-1 each)