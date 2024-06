THE local district council recently hosted a reception to honour the Ulster and All-Ireland Schools champions of Omagh CBS.

Welcoming the team management and squad the chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Thomas O’Reilly, stated that their MacRory Cup and Hogan Cup triumphs earlier this year was an ‘historic and truly admirable achievement.’

“ You have done yourself, your school, your clubs, your family and friends and your District proud. I would also like to wish you every success for the future in your studies, sport and careers.”

Cllr O’Reilly outlined the early round of matches which the team undertook in the MacRory Cup before recalling their victory in the provincial final over a fellow Tyrone school.

“ On 11 February 2024, you travelled to Armagh for the Final against St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon. I understand the first half was tense with very little between both teams, however, you were 0-9 to 0-6 ahead at half time.

“ The second half continued to be nail-biting for everyone and with just 10 minutes to go, you had a 5 point lead, however, Dungannon found some energy and narrowed the difference to just one goal. Your determination and desire to win was evident and you went on to win the match 1-18 to 1-12.”

The Brothers then accounted for St Gerald’s College, Castlebar in the All-Ireland semifinal which set up their date with destiny as the Kevlin road seat of learning when in search of back to back Hogan Cup victories

Cllr O’Reilly continued: “ All roads led to Croke Park on 16 March 2024 where you played against Mercy Mounthawk from Tralee in the Final. I understand that, at half time, you had only a one point lead, however, with an influential and dominant second half, you emerged as convincing winners with a 3-14 to 0-11 scoreline.

“ This is an historic moment for the school as it is the first time in history of both the MacRory Cup and the Hogan Cup that you have achieved back to back wins.

“ Being part of a sports team requires a lot of commitment to train and attend the matches and this is alongside completing playing for your clubs, your school work and other personal commitments. However, it also teaches you a lot of valuable skills which can give you a good foundation for your future careers including listening, being a team player, resilience, motivation and desire to achieve.

“ I would like to commend each and every player in the team for your dedication to the Team and for all the hard work which has certainly paid off.

“ I would also like to commend the Coaching Staff for your work and willingness to train the team and share you knowledge and skills with them so they can advance their sporting careers and enjoy success, “ concluded the Council chair.