LONG-serving player Kelly Crompton has quit Sion Swifts Ladies after more than two decades at the club.

Yesterday (Tuesday) Sion confirmed that the midfielder was leaving the club. In a statement a club spokesman said, “The committee are saddened by the decision for our Miss Sion Swifts Kelly Crompton to make the very difficult decision to step away from playing for Sion Swifts this year.

“Kelly has been a huge part of the Swifts family for 22 years. She is loved by everyone throughout the club.

“Kelly we wish you every success and luck with your next move. The world is your oyster, so go get what you deserve and we will see you back at Swifts again.”

Swifts have also begun the search for a new manager following the recent resignation of Tony McGinley and his assistant Shearnan McCay.

The club invited applications for the post on the their Facebook earlier today. Sion are seeking an experienced manager with an UEFA B Licence as a minimum qualification.

McCay has meanwhile been appointed as assistant manager of the Finn Harps Academy under-17 set-up. He will act as side-kick to newly-appointed under-17 manager Russell Porter.