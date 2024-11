DARREN Crozier has been appointed the new manager of the Tyrone Junior SuperCup team.

Crozier is no stranger to the Tyrone set-up having acted as assistant to Martin Gallagher, who stood down at the end of this summer’s tournament, for six years.

During that time the north Tyrone double act guided the county Juniors to the semi-final in 2019 when their team was defeated on penalties by Rangers

Advertisement

The former Ardstraw and Dergview player is an experienced youth coach and is currently involved with NIWFA Championship side Sion Swifts Ladies.

Crozier wil be assisted by Cookstown man Glen McMenemy, who has worked with Dungannon United Youth and Killymoon Rangers.

The Tyrone SuperCup has also confirmed that David Gilfillan and Chris Colhoun will take charge of the county under-16 squad for the 2025 campaign.

The Omagh pair take the Premier reins having managed the under-14 team for the past three years.