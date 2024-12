LOCAL sides Dungannon Swifts and Ballinamallard United face crucial Boxing Day clashes this afternoon.

The Swifts will be hoping to maintain their place in the top four of the Sports Direct Premiership when they host near neighbours Loughgall United at Stangmore Park.

Rodney McAree’s team have been in outstanding form in 2024 but go into this afternoon’s derby game on the back of back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Linfield and Larne at home.

Advertisement

Ballinamallard meanwhile entertain fellow strugglers Newry City in a crucial conetst at the bottom of the Playr-fit Championship.

Mark Stafford’s Mallards are third bottom with 20 points from 20 games, just three more than Newry, who have played a game more.

Defeat for the Ducks would give City a boost for the new year, while on the other hand, victory would give the home side much-needed breathing space ahead of the New Year’s Day trip to second placed Limavady United.

Both games kick-off at 3pm.