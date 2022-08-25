This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Dates and Venues released for Tyrone Club Championships

  • 25 August 2022
Dates and Venues released for Tyrone Club Championships
Action from last year's Tyrone Senior Championship Final between Dromore and Coalisland.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 25 August 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Omagh’s Niamh helps Ireland to European bronze medal success Hawkes is aiming to be in the medal mix in Birmingham Gortin keeping up promotion push in Golden Jubilee Season McLaughlin pips Maguire to first spot

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY