Dates and Venues released for Tyrone Club Championships

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 11TH
2pm: LCC Group Junior Preliminary Round at Rock – Stewartstown v Donaghmore.
4pm: LCC Group Junior Preliminary Round at Rock – Brocagh v Errigal Ciaran.
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 15TH
7.30pm: LCC Group Intermediate First Round at Fintona – Tattyreagh v Eskra.
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 16TH
6.45pm: LCC Group Junior First Round at Omagh – Derrytresk v Clann na nGael.
8.15pm: LCC Group Intermediate First Round at Omagh – Naomh Eoghan v Beragh.
7.30pm: LCC Group Junior First Round at Garvaghey – Killyman v Augher.
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17TH
12.15pm: LCC Group Junior First Round at Strabane – Glenelly v Urney.
1.45pm: LCC Group Intermediate First Round at Strabane- Gortin v Owen Roes.
3.15pm: LCC Group Junior First Round at Killeeshil – Fintona v Brackaville.
4.45pm: LCC Group Intermediate First Round at Killeeshil – Eglish v Clogher.
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18TH
12.15pm: LCC Group Junior First Round at Augher – Drumragh v Aghaloo.
1.45pm: LCC Group Junior First Round at Augher – Stewartstown/Donaghmore v Brocagh/Errigal Ciaran.
3.15pm: LCC Group Intermediate First Round at Killyclogher – Cookstown v Killeeshil.
4.45pm: LCC Group Intermediate First Round at Killyclogher – Pomeroy v Galbally.
6.30pm: LCC Group Junior First Round at Omagh – Castlederg v Strabane.
8.00pm: LCC Intermediate First Round at Omagh – Rock v Aghyaran.
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 19TH
7.30pm: LCC Group Intermediate First Round at Stewartstown – Kildress v Edendork.
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND
7.30pm: LCC Group Senior First Round at Omagh – Trillick v Dungannon.
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 23RD
6.45pm: LCC Group Senior First Round at Omagh – Greencastle v Donaghmore.
8.15pm: LCC Group Senior First Round at Omagh – Dromore v Killyclogher.
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24TH
1.30pm: LCC Group Senior First Round at Pomeroy – Ardboe v Omagh.
4.00pm: LCC Group Senior First Round at Galbally – Moy v Errigal Ciaran.
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 25TH
1.30pm: LCC Group Senior First Round at Edendork – Moortown v Clonoe.
3.30pm: LCC Group Senior First Round at Edendork – Loughmacrory v Derrylaughan.
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 26TH
7.30pm: LCC Group Senior First Round at Omagh – An Charraig Mhór v Coalisland.
AMENDED FULL SCHEDULE
Junior Football Preliminary Round x2 –11th September.
Junior Football First Round and Intermediate Football First Round –15th-19th September. inclusive
Senior Football First Round -22nd-26th September inclusive.
Intermediate Football QFs & Junior Football QFs – 30th-2nd October inclusive.
Senior Football QF’s, Intermediate Football SFs & Junior Football SFs –7-9th October.
Senior Football SFs –15-16th October.
Intermediate Football, Junior Football, Intermediate Hurling & Senior Hurling Finals –22nd-23rd October
Senior Football Final and Junior/Intermediate Football Final replays (if required) –29th-30th October.
Senior Football Final replay (if required) – 5-6th October