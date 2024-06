DAVID Ames is hoping to bring the curtain down on his international career in style by helping the Great Britain men’s hockey team to medal success at what will be his third Olympics Games.

The 34-year-old was named captain of the team on Tuesday of last week but even with 200 caps to his name, he didn’t take his inclusion for granted, which gives an indication of the strength and depth within the British squad ahead of the Games, which will take place in Paris during July and August.

Unfortunately, his former Cookstown team-mate, Ian Sloan, who has also been to two Olympic Games, missed out on a place in the final 16 for France, and while disappointed for his friend, Ames believes it shows

just how much talent is at GB’s disposal.

Advertisement

“You never, never, never take it for granted. I’m very proud because it’s always a nice feeling to be selected for an Olympic Games and to get selected for my third is probably something I never really thought would happen,” he beamed.

“I don’t think there are that many people from Northern Ireland representing Team GB this year, so to be going to my third Games from Northern Ireland means a lot. It’s very special.

“And it’s a great honour to be captain, so hopefully, if everything works out between now and the end of August, it’s something I’ll cherish from now until the end of my life because I don’t think I ever thought I’d captain a team at an Olympic Games, so it’s something very special.

“The squad depth that we have is probably greater than I’ve ever seen it and the 16 who have made it are very lucky given who hasn’t made it. I think this is the hardest selection I’ve ever seen and I think there are probably five or six guys who 100 per cent could have made it but didn’t and that speaks volumes about the calibre we have in our group.

“But the 16 we have are very, very strong and I believe this group can go and do it.”

With confidence high due to the quality within the GB panel, Ames, who will retire as an international player after the Games, admits it would be extra special to sign off with a medal in Paris, but however it ends, he’s looking forward to new challenges come the Autumn.

“It’s pretty crazy and I’m very lucky to have reached [200] caps, considering I had three years out of international hockey when I made the decision to move across [from Ireland in 2008] and then I’ve had a lot of injuries over the last 10 years, so it’s pretty cool to have made it to 200,” he beamed.

Advertisement

“And I’m not sure there will be a nicer way for me to go out, apart from maybe standing on the podium, but this will be the last one for sure.

“In the last few years, it’s been the body that has been telling me but the mind is definitely wavering that way because I have put a hell of a lot into this.

“I’ve put pretty much my whole life into doing this, so it’s definitely time to look at other things rather than being a full-time international hockey player essentially.

“I’m growing my life in another way and I’m looking forward to the new challenges come September.”