THINGS are looking up for Cameron Dawson.

The Killyman racer has been named as a rider for the official Kawasaki team, ROKiT Rookies, in the British Supersport Championship, which will be run by former British Superbike Champion, Leon Haslam.

Having been left somewhat in limbo before the end of last season when the owner of his then team, Gearlink Kawasaki, decided to retire, it’s a perfect fillip for the 20-year-old, who is keen to build on a solid end to a frustrating 2024 campaign during which he missed a few rounds after breaking his wrist during a crash at the season opener in Spain.

“We’re going to be on the new generation 2025 supersport ZX6’s so it’s looking good, it’s looking promising, so I’m looking forward to it,” beamed Dawson, who is determined to succeed not only for his new team, but for himself.

“I know [Leon] is going to be doing quite a bit of training with us and quite a bit of testing because he wants quite a bit of bike time too, so it looks promising at the minute and I’m definitely looking forward to it because I think next year I’m going to have to knuckle down on myself, be harder on myself to achieve the best year I can so I can continue riding because it’s getting harder and harder.

“The results are going to have to come next year. I’m going to have to push myself to hell and back.”

In order for Cameron to achieve his ultimate aim, which is to be a full-time professional racer, he knows he need to excel in the Supersport series in 2025 and in order to do that he needs a greater level of consistency throughout each and every race weekend.

And to do that, he feels a ‘different approach’ is needed.

“I feel like I need to have a different approach to all my practices and all my qualifying because I always seem to go out by myself and get nowhere by myself,” he explained.

“I feel like I’m going to have to play next year smart and maybe tag onto some of the quick guys because I think next year qualifying is going to be key because this year wasn’t so great and I need to be starting around the top 10 to have any chance [of podiums and race wins].

“Last year was tough, really tough, after crashing at race one and missing the next two rounds, but next year I want to be more consistent and be fighting for the odd podium now and again, that’s why I need to be harsh on myself in order to be successful.

“It’s not going to be easy but this is what I want to do, this is the career I want to take and I’m now 15 years riding a bike and I want it to become a job but to do that I need to become a better person and I have it all planned out in my head, so we’ll work it out from there.”

While keen to change his approach and try new things when on track, one thing that will remain the same for Cameron is his use of Kawasaki machinery. He has ridden the Japanese manufacturers bikes exclusively since 2019 and to some success with the British Junior Supersport Championship crown arriving in 2021.

And the former Drumglass College pupil hopes that relationship can yield more success.

“It’s been a long journey and I hope we can get something out of it,” he concluded. “And now I have found my feet in the Supersport Championship I know what I have to bring to the table. I am going to be more accurate with how I’m going to be physically and mentally to do it and I feel like I’m up for the task.”