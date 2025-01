Lecale Trinity Downpatrick 1-6 Dean Maguirc Carrickmore 7-6

DEAN Maguirc Carrickmore travelled to “The Dub” in Belfast on Monday afternoon to take on Lecale Trinity Downpatrick in the Quarter Final of the MacLarnon Cup and they produced an outstanding display over the course of the sixty odd minutes to deservedly book their place in the last four.

It was a contest that the Tyrone school dominated from start to finish and they were well on their road to victory by halftime having already found the net three times.

Advertisement

There was to be no let-up in the second period as they fired home another four majors against their shell shocked opponents to set up a semi final clash against either St.Pius X or Rathmore.

This was a superb all round team display from the winners with every man playing their part in the victory.

Their Down opponents et up defensively with the aim of trying to hit the Dean on the break but they got little joy throughout against a full back line of Tiernan Mullin, Finbar Donnelly and Ciaran McCrystal while the half back line of Padraig Donaghy, Michael Gallagher and Eoin Conway were to the fore as well. Up front the Dean attack were sharp and hungry throughout and got a good supply of ball from midfield duo James and Ryan McCallan.

The winners got off to the perfect start with a Shea Munroe goal in the opening moments and they never looked back. Kevin Cuddy and midfielder Michael McCallan added further goals while defender McCrystal featured among the points. Lecale were struggling to stay in touch but two frees from the boot of Cormac Duffy coupled with a fine effort from play from DJ Farrell reduced the deficit slightly at the short whistle, 3-3 to 0-3.

Any thoughts of the Downpatrick School mounting a comeback in the second half soon evaporated as Dean Maguirc picked up were they had left off. McCallan and Ruddy both scored their second goal while Odhran Curran and substitute Vincent Gormley both found the net as well.

Lorcan Murray at last penetrated the Dean defence for a goal but it proved to be only a consolation score. Munroe and team Captain Sean Og Teague tagged on points and while Lecale responded through Oisin Hanna and Gerard Doran it was only academic at that stage.

Scorers

Advertisement

Dean Maguirc College: Michael McCallan 2-2, Kevin Cuddy 2-0, Shea Munroe 1-1, Odhran Curran 1-0, Vincent Gormley 1-0, Padraig Donaghy 0-2, Ciaran McCrystal 0-1

Lecale Trinity Downpatrick: Lorcan Murray 1-0, Cormac Duffy 0-2, Gerard Doran 0-1, DJ Farrell 0-1, Eoghan Convie 0-1, Oisin Hanna 0-1